This $5 Instant Pot Cheat Sheet Is Also a Cutting Board

By Anna Gragert May 26, 2021
The Instant Pot is a wonderful creation, but it can be difficult to master when it comes to knowing how long to cook everything. Fortunately, ​Food & Wine​ reports that Amazon is selling the Instant Pot Official Cutting Board for only $4.99.

The handy dandy cheat sheet features cooking times alongside PSI (pounds per square inch) for different meats, veggies, rices, beans, and greens. So rather than spending extra time googling how long you have to cook a certain Instant Pot meal, you can just look over at your cutting board.

The cheat sheet can be used with all knives, cleaned in the dishwasher, and easily stored anywhere thanks to its thin profile. Plus, it has a 4.5-star rating from over 1,500 reviewers, so it's gotta be good. And again, it's only $5!

Cooking with an Instant Pot just got even easier.

