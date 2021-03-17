The Best Dutch Ovens (That Aren't Le Creuset)

When it comes to Dutch ovens, there's no question that Le Creuset is the most popular. The iconic French brand, which has been around since 1925, was the first to turn enamel cast iron cookware into a colorful endeavor, and the kitchen hasn't been the same since. But with high quality and a well-known history comes a hefty price tag — Le Creuset Dutch ovens are quite expensive and can range from $155 to a whopping $560. And while you could certainly justify the cost knowing the piece will last forever and you can pass it on to your grandchildren, you don't actually need to spend that much to get a durable, beautiful Dutch oven. In fact, we've gathered eight incredible Dutch ovens that rival the majesty of the Le Creuset. And thus, we present to you, our very worthy, more affordable runners-up.

Video of the Day

New-school, internet-friendly brand Caraway makes its Dutch oven with an aluminum core and a top layer of of nonstick ceramic that's completely mineral-based and non-toxic. Caraway founder Jordan Nathan explains, "Polytetrafluoroethylene (such as Teflon) is found in 95% of non-stick pans, and can easily leach harmful chemicals into your food in as little as two and a half minutes on a burner ... [so] it is always important to do your research before committing to a brand that claims to be sustainable or non-toxic." Plus, the healthy materials Caraway uses are also eco-friendly, releasing significantly less CO2 in production than other non-stick coatings. With stainless steel handles, a trendy look, and bold color options, this Dutch oven is a winner.

Lodge has been a leader in cast iron since 1896, and its enameled Dutch oven is proof of over 120 years of excellence. An American classic, it provides stellar heat retention and even heat distribution so you can rely on it for all your baking, braising, simmering, and roasting needs. Plus, the fact that the Lodge Dutch oven costs under $100 is insane. It's the steal of the century.

If you're looking for a product that can do it all, it's time to turn to Misen's beloved Dutch oven. The product doesn't just come with any ordinary lid — its lid actually doubles as a grill pan. This two-in-one product has been designed to last a lifetime, so it's truly worth every penny.

All hail Queen Martha and her Macy's-exclusive, heavily enameled cast iron Dutch oven, which flawlessly cooks stews, bakes casseroles, and browns pot roasts. Its lid features condensation rings that circulate moisture for juicy results, while its retro, straight-side style makes it a perfect stovetop accessory.

Made with 40% recycled cast iron, Kana's minimalist Dutch oven mixes French inspiration with a Californian design for a piece that respects tradition and updates it with an effortlessly cool vibe. Unlike many others, the brand encourages dishwashing, which is a serious game-changer when you're cooking a huge meal.

This deal is truly as good as it gets. This customer favorite comes in 12 colors and three different sizes. From high heat retention to incredible versatility, you'll get everything you love about your favorite Dutch ovens at a price that's truly unbeatable.

This ceramic-coated dutch oven has an aluminum core that conducts record high temperatures evenly. Additionally, it provides a nonstick cooking experience and has handles that are large and don't get too hot, allowing for easy handling while cooking. The bestseller includes a straining lid and pouring spouts for added convenience, plus, it's perfect if you love the sleek look of stainless steel.

The savvy founders of millennial cookware company Great Jones thought of everything when they designed their popular Dutch oven. Its oval shape offers plenty of surface area for browning and searing, while its gently curved corners keep food from getting stuck. Matte, jewel-toned exteriors are combined with a light grey interior that hides stains yet allows you to see food colors change — there are no downsides.