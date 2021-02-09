Caraway Just Launched 3 Exclusive Colors With Crate & Barrel (That Are Bound to Sell Out)

The trendsetting cookware line Caraway is unveiling a new, limited-edition series of their beloved cookware set in collaboration with home retailer Crate & Barrel. The launch will feature three fan-favorite colors — Sapphire, Rose Quartz, and Cream — all finished with incredibly chic, glossy gold handles exclusive to C & B. And if you're wondering how quickly this will sell, note that the pair's last partnership, a limited-edition silt green pan, sold out in less than five hours. (That's right: five hours!)
This latest launch and color series will be available in Caraway's signature cook set for $395, which includes a fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan, Dutch oven, and organizational units, a favorite of Caraway loyalists.
Each item is carefully crafted and topped with a non-toxic, eco-friendly ceramic coating for safe cooking made incredibly stylish, thanks to the best-selling colors.
Whether you're looking to make your dinners more Instagrammable, are a Caraway fan adding to your collection, or perhaps just want cookware that doesn't need to be tucked away when not in use, this is a collaboration you'll want to explore.
Shop the three exclusive Caraway x Crate & Barrel designs now (before they sell out!).