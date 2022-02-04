Amazon's Best Food Storage Containers to Keep Your Leftovers in Check

Whether we're drowning in leftovers or strategically meal prepping for the week, there's one thing we certainly can't live without — food storage containers. And if you're wondering why we aren't just calling them "Tupperware," it's because that's actually a brand name, much like Ziploc bags and Crockpots. Beyond Tupperware, there are loads of containers on the market with all different priorities in mind. We try to opt for glass, silicone, or stainless steel over plastic whenever we can, since it's better for the environment, our health, and more durable. But if you're working on a budget, BPA-free plastic is a very solid choice. Keep scrolling for the best food containers across all categories, all available on Amazon.

Best Budget Buy

Get the most bang for your buck when you purchase this pack of 30 containers. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, include embossed measurements along the side of each one, and are 100% recyclable for when it's finally time to replace your set. They're also freezer- and microwave-safe, have airtight lids, and are crafted from BPA-free plastic.

Best for Meal Prep

If you're all about setting yourself up for the week, then this best-selling pack is your ideal choice. The 10 uniform containers are the perfect size for meal prep, and the borosilicate glass ensures they can easily transfer from the fridge to the microwave when it's finally time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Best Round Containers

Round containers a little more your speed? These bad boys have you covered. Stackable, durable, and adorable, these airtight food storage containers are the ultimate pick for soups, salads, and the like.

Best Collapsible

Packing lunches for yourself or the kiddos? Once these containers are empty, the base collapses for convenient transport home. Plus, they're ideal for limited kitchen storage. You can stack them side by side or on top of one another — tight spaces never felt so roomy!

Best Silicone Protected Glass

This may very well be our favorite food storage set on the list. Get all the benefits of glass with the added protective layer of silicone. Plus, select between three different color schemes. Storage never looked so good.

Best for Big Families

A million leftovers? Feeding what feels like an army? These extra-large, eco-friendly, oven-safe containers are calling your name. Easily store big meals without spending time breaking the food up into lots of little containers. Hello, efficiency.

Best for Baby Food

Give these cuties to your little cuties. Coming in at just 3 ounces each, these dishwasher-safe silicone containers are the ultimate solution for any and all on-the-go snacking needs. They're also great for condiments and salad dressing.

Best for Organization Fans

The Mr. Lid storage containers may look like many of the other options on the list, but they have a secret — the lids are permanently attached. That means no mountains of tumbling containers and no missing lids ever again. If you need every inch of your cabinet space to stay spick and span, this is your best bet.