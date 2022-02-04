Amazon's Best Food Storage Containers to Keep Your Leftovers in Check

By Erin Lassner February 4, 2022
Whether we're drowning in leftovers or strategically meal prepping for the week, there's one thing we certainly can't live without — food storage containers. And if you're wondering why we aren't just calling them "Tupperware," it's because that's actually a brand name, much like Ziploc bags and Crockpots. Beyond Tupperware, there are loads of containers on the market with all different priorities in mind. We try to opt for glass, silicone, or stainless steel over plastic whenever we can, since it's better for the environment, our health, and more durable. But if you're working on a budget, BPA-free plastic is a very solid choice. Keep scrolling for the best food containers across all categories, all available on Amazon.

Best Budget Buy

This package includes 30 lidded containers in an assortment of shapes and sizes. They're BPA-free, microwave and freezer-safe, and feature an airtight design. These containers are the perfect solution for a big family or multi-roommate household looking to save a little money.

GoodCook EveryWare 60-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set

$24.99

Get the most bang for your buck when you purchase this pack of 30 containers. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, include embossed measurements along the side of each one, and are 100% recyclable for when it's finally time to replace your set. They're also freezer- and microwave-safe, have airtight lids, and are crafted from BPA-free plastic.

Best for Meal Prep

These containers feature borosilicate glass, an easy snap lid, and fit 22 ounces of food each. This is an ideal choice if you're looking to evenly distribute your food throughout the week. Plus, you can safely pop them in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher.

M MCIRCO 10-Pack of Glass Meal Prep Containers

$45.99

If you're all about setting yourself up for the week, then this best-selling pack is your ideal choice. The 10 uniform containers are the perfect size for meal prep, and the borosilicate glass ensures they can easily transfer from the fridge to the microwave when it's finally time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Best Round Containers

If you're on the hunt for the perfect set of round food storage then these are certainly for you. Anchor Hocking's glass containers with BPA-free lids are just as cute as they are practical. Plus, they take up very minimal storage space — ideal for a small kitchen.

Anchor Hocking 26-Piece Round Glass Food Storage Containers

$34.99

Round containers a little more your speed? These bad boys have you covered. Stackable, durable, and adorable, these airtight food storage containers are the ultimate pick for soups, salads, and the like.

Best Collapsible

Safe for refrigerators, microwaves, and dishwashers, these high-quality food grade silicone containers come in three sizes and store like a breeze. They're also super light weight and the silicone base avoids any fear of broken glass.

Keweis Silicone Collapsible Food Storage Containers (set of 3)

$17.99

Packing lunches for yourself or the kiddos? Once these containers are empty, the base collapses for convenient transport home. Plus, they're ideal for limited kitchen storage. You can stack them side by side or on top of one another — tight spaces never felt so roomy!

Best Silicone Protected Glass

Not only are these storage containers absolutely adorable, but they're also very thoughtfully crafted. The silicone sleeve protects from glass chips and breaks. Plus, the containers are oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe — no need to remove the sleeve.

Ello Duraglass Food Storage Containers (set of 5)

$39.99

This may very well be our favorite food storage set on the list. Get all the benefits of glass with the added protective layer of silicone. Plus, select between three different color schemes. Storage never looked so good.

Best for Big Families

Cooking for a family? These extra-large containers are calling your name. Each one fits 6.5 cups of food and uses restaurant-grade borosilicate glass for ultimate durability and versatility.

Razab 52-Ounce Glass Food Storage (set of 2)

$29.99

A million leftovers? Feeding what feels like an army? These extra-large, eco-friendly, oven-safe containers are calling your name. Easily store big meals without spending time breaking the food up into lots of little containers. Hello, efficiency.

Best for Baby Food

Crafted from high-quality, BPA-free, food-grade silicone, these containers are the ideal pick for babies and young kids. They are microwave and freezer safe, and most importantly, there is no fear of broken glass.

Termichy Baby Food Containers (set of 4)

$16.99

Give these cuties to your little cuties. Coming in at just 3 ounces each, these dishwasher-safe silicone containers are the ultimate solution for any and all on-the-go snacking needs. They're also great for condiments and salad dressing.

Best for Organization Fans

If you can't stand a missing lid or disorganized cabinet, look no further. These storage containers and lids are permanently attached together, meaning you'll never have to endlessly search for a pair again. They're also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

Mr. Lid Premium Attached Storage Containers

$29.99

The Mr. Lid storage containers may look like many of the other options on the list, but they have a secret — the lids are permanently attached. That means no mountains of tumbling containers and no missing lids ever again. If you need every inch of your cabinet space to stay spick and span, this is your best bet.

