The Best Outdoor Entertaining Items for Your Labor Day Weekend Bash

If this summer has flown by for anyone else, here's an idea: go all out with an outdoor bash for Labor Day. From unbreakable glassware and large ice buckets to waterproof speakers and twinkle lights, we've gathered our top outdoor entertaining accessories so you can celebrate in style.

For Drinking

Serve your guests refreshing, alfresco drinks in outdoor glassware that's nearly impossible to break — even if it's dropped on the patio. These rippled acrylic goblets are equally suitable for cocktails and iced tea.

Refills are easy with this acrylic drink dispenser that holds 3 gallons of your favorite summer beverage. With its Mason jar shape, cork lid, and wood handle, it brings a chic farmhouse vibe to the party.

For cans and bottles, look to this adorably industrial standing cooler that will keep liquids chilled all day long. The galvanized metal basin is topped with a reclaimed fir wood lid to keep heat out.

Made of weather-resistant powder-coated steel, this sunny yellow cart wheels seamlessly from indoors to out. It's ideal as a roving drink station and has locking casters for when it needs to remain in place.

Sustainable and stylish, these reusable stainless steel straws are luxurious for sipping anything from sparkling water to lemonade to Aperol spritzes.

For Eating

Outdoor meals call for melamine plates, which are lightweight, durable, and miraculously dishwasher-safe. This contemporary set designed by Aaron Probyn comes in summery hues like pink grapefruit, citrus yellow, and landscape blue so you can mix and match.

A festive tablescape will enhance any party. Handwoven from natural raffia leaves and adorned with rainbow, scalloped edges, these playful placemats strike a perfect balance between organic and colorful.

Cloth napkins always add a special touch. This psychedelic set is dyed with indigo using ​shibori​, a centuries-old Japanese technique that includes skilled folding, twisting, tying, and dipping.

Cheese and charcuterie are a must before the main event. Spread out the deliciousness on a stunning olivewood board crafted in Italy for your entertaining pleasure.

For Chilling

Portable, waterproof, and incredibly loud, this speaker guarantees a good time wherever you are. Thanks to its Bluetooth connection and impressive battery life, you can stream tunes for hours.

Ambiance is key, so you're going to want these bistro-style string lights to build a magical setup. They're even dreamier as day turns to night.

There's nothing like a bonfire to set the mood and this smoke-free fire pit is the best way to make one at home. The sleek stainless steel drum is engineered for optimal airflow, which diminishes smoke and creates a big, beautiful flame.