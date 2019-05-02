28 Unique Mother's Day Gifts That Will Surprise and Delight

Shopping for the maternal figure in your life — the person who claims to not need anything — can be tough, especially when Mother's Day rolls around and suddenly everything you thought you knew about them escapes you. To help, we've rounded up unique, off-the-beaten-path gifts that are perfect, whether they love to bake, garden, workout, host, or simply relax. Here, 28 amazing gifts anyone would love.

If they have taken the wabi-sabi trend to heart, it may be time to introduce them to Ikebana — and this easy-to-use kit has everything needed to get started with the classic Japanese art of flower arranging.

This universally adored hand balm is nourishing without being greasy and smells amazing without being overwhelming. (Half of Hunker's editorial team even swears by the cult-fave hand care brand.)

Tea-hoarders know: A little dispenser to corral your favorite steeps is essential. This one, made from reclaimed wood, has a very Scandi-by-way-of-farmhouse vibe.

This curated drinkware set offers four of each in a smattering of glassware styles that the cocktail-savvy will love. (Just the encouragement they need to be a party of one, anytime.)

This "why didn't we think of that?"-level genius magnetic spice rack system will give some serious professional edge to a signature dish ... and the brand offers low-packaging refills shipped direct to her house, so it​'s a​n eco-chic gift that keeps on giving.

This unique perspective on some of the book world's most cherished authors — think Toni Morrison, Sandra Cisneros, Octavia Butler — is the perfect chill read for enjoying on a rainy Sunday.

Not only are these magnetic travel containers completely leakproof, easy-to-fill, and labeled, but they're also made from recycled plastic — and their magnetic, molecule-inspired format means they'll never lose another lid.

This tiered stand can be used to hold baked goods and fresh fruit or to display jewelry on a bedroom vanity. Read even more about this organizer brand in our Yamazaki review.

Fresh-squeezed orange juice (Champagne optional) has been a Mother's Day standby since ... we don't even know when. Take the tradition to the next level with one of these juicers, in swoon-worthy colors.

Let them know they're a gem with this faceted, jewel-shaped watering can from Sweden — it's ultra-lightweight, rust-proof, and pretty enough to keep around for kitchen decor next to her prized Pothos.

This sleek porcelain diffuser elevates any space with its cozy yet modern design and looks just as at home on a nightstand as it does on a living room shelf.

If incense is her home scent agent of choice, this artful holder-meets-terrarium will surprise and delight. The unique design pulls the smoke into the vessel, which gathers around the sculptural "mountains" like clouds. A conversation piece, for sure.

Whether your maternal figure is a total plant parent or just enjoys having fresh flowers in the house, they'll love this planter that provides greenhouse-like benefits, while also doubling as a gorg decorative object.

Yogis will love this art deco-inspired yoga mat. They can use it to practice vinyasa on a patio or backyard until studios are up and running.

Kick it way back with some primordial mama vibes. This oversized, sculptural candle (10 inches tall!) pays homage to early feminine symbols and was created in collaboration with Judy Chicago — making it perfect for MoMA lovers.

If you've ever cozied up to watch ​You've Got Mail​ or ​Julie & Julia​ with them on a weekend, this one's for you (and, more importantly, for them).

Not your average coffee cup, this ceramic mug allows you to set your precise drinking temperature and maintain it for an hour, so your breakfast beverage stays piping hot until the last drop.

This book, from Swedish Michelin-starred chef Magnus Nilsson, is the ultimate gift for those who love to bake. It contains 450 sweet and savory recipes for home bakers — from bread to pastries to cakes to holiday treats — and looks just as nice on a coffee table when not in use.

This fun 100% cotton throw comes in four summery palettes and is perfect for cozying up in warmer months.

These beautiful, sustainable teak spoons are almost too pretty to use — almost. Choose one or gift the entire five-piece set, which includes the Mix Master, two-in-one, Big Dipper, Corn Getter, and Flip and Scrape.

A rustic yet chic gift for the gardening fiend, this polished copper watering can will add charm to any greenhouse or sun porch.

This marble box is perfect for keeping delicate jewelry safe and sound and is an elegant touch to any vanity or bathroom counter.

We love a good Lazy Susan, and this chic iteration is perfect for housing condiments during dinner and holding a perfect charcuterie board during happy hour.

Bath time transitions into a spa-like experience with these lavish salts, made with Epsom salt, Himalayan pink salt, lavender, and hibiscus petals to soothe dry, dull skin.

Or, for a departure from the traditional salt soak, treat them to a glamorous (and Instagrammable) bath strewn with these gorgeous "flowers", whose pear blossom-scented soap petals dissolve in the tub.

This delicate necklace is the perfect gift for someone who loves subtle sentimentality.

If their style is a little edgier, this unique signet ring will become a treasured piece of everyday adornment. (And yes, you can choose your own enamel color to match their favorite hue.)

Your music-loving mom will be obsessed with this antique-inspired Bluetooth speaker from Marshall. She can control the music from her phone and move it from the living room to the kitchen, porch, and even to the garden or by the pool (it's water-resistant!).