The 5 Best Juicers on Amazon

By Erin Lassner October 21, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Looking to up your intake of leafy greens and vitamin-rich citrus? There's no better way to do that than juicing. So, whether you're a first-timer or in the market for an upgraded appliance, here are the five best juicers at every price point. Say goodbye to $10 store-bought juices, and hello to freshly squeezed, nutrient-dense, delicious at-home creations.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Splurge

Hurom customers are loyal, and with a product this good, we're definitely not surprised. Boasting all the same benefits as the brand's other slow juicers — great taste, ample freshness, and nutrient-rich quality — this newer model also features a super easy-to-clean design. If you're a serious juicer, this product is most certainly for you.

AMAZON

Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer

$499.99

The most avid juicers swear by Hurom. This top-quality product is quiet, powerful, and easy to clean — no scrubbing necessary. Nathalie Rhone — registered dietitian and founder of Nutrition by Nathalie — juices nearly every morning and swears by the Hurom H101. Hurom is her go-to juicer brand for the most flavorful and nutritious beverages, due to the patented Slow Squeeze Technology and small quantity of remaining pulp. If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line product, this one's for you.

Best Budget Buy

Hamilton Beach is back at it again with some of the most affordable and high quality products on the market. Ringing up at just under $65, this juicer features a big mouth to conveniently fit whole fruits and vegetables, an extra-large pulp bin for longer juicing, and a powerful 800 watt motor. Plus, this model comes with a cleaning brush and a little book of recipes to get you started.

AMAZON

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor

$64.99

This sleek and simple juicer is a customer favorite for many reasons, but the biggest draw is definitely the insanely low price point. At just under $65, the Hamilton Beach juicer is quick, easy-to-use, dishwasher safe, and has an impressive 800-watt motor. Plus, the extra-large feed chute fits whole fruits and vegetables, and the extra-large pulp container allows you to juice for longer.

Most Versatile

This top-rated juicer is known for its easy assembly, ease of use, and quick clean. The best part? This product is so much more than just a juicer. Chef up nut butters, baby food, soy and nut milks, pasta, and more. The long-trusted brand created a product that is quiet, powerful, and extracts the maximum amount of vitamins and nutrients.

AMAZON

Omega NC900HDC Juicer Extractor and Nutrition System

$380.22

This best-seller by Omega does so much more than just juice. Make pasta, grind coffee and spices, turn nuts into nut butter and milk, make baby food and frozen desserts, mince herbs and garlic, and make soy milk ... the list goes on and on. This heavy-duty Omega juicer is also quiet, super powerful, and extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, and taste.

Best Overall

A trusted brand, easy-to-use product, and affordable price are just three of the things that make this juicer so great. The dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze. Plus, the compact size will fit perfectly in smaller kitchens. The Cuisinart Compact Juicer is a serious steal.

AMAZON

Cuisinart CJE-500 Compact Juice Extractor

$99.95

There are very few kitchen appliance brands more well-known and respected than Cuisinart. And it's shocking that you can get such a trusted and high-quality product for under $100. This compact juice extractor has one-touch operation for ease of use and a 16-ounce pitcher that can be quickly replaced for uninterrupted juicing.

Best Citrus Juicer

It's hard not to love Smeg products. Aside from being reliable and very well-made, their vintage-feel adds a pop of beauty and character to any kitchen. If you're looking for a juicer just for citrus — this one's for you. Select from five stunning colors to accent the stainless steel components. This stylish, top-quality appliance will last for years and look good doing it.

AMAZON

Smeg CJF01CRUS Citrus Juicer

$189.95

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, how darn cute is this retro citrus juicer? Okay, moving right along to the specs. This Smeg appliance is perfect for those who don't need a full-blown veggie juicer. If you're looking to make the yummiest juices from grapefruits, oranges, and other citrus fruits, the Smeg does so in a breeze. With its anti-drip spout, powerful motor, and BPA-free, stainless steel parts, you're just an order away from making fresh juice in style.

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy