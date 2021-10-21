The 5 Best Juicers on Amazon

Looking to up your intake of leafy greens and vitamin-rich citrus? There's no better way to do that than juicing. So, whether you're a first-timer or in the market for an upgraded appliance, here are the five best juicers at every price point. Say goodbye to $10 store-bought juices, and hello to freshly squeezed, nutrient-dense, delicious at-home creations.

Best Splurge

The most avid juicers swear by Hurom. This top-quality product is quiet, powerful, and easy to clean — no scrubbing necessary. Nathalie Rhone — registered dietitian and founder of Nutrition by Nathalie — juices nearly every morning and swears by the Hurom H101. Hurom is her go-to juicer brand for the most flavorful and nutritious beverages, due to the patented Slow Squeeze Technology and small quantity of remaining pulp. If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line product, this one's for you.

Best Budget Buy

This sleek and simple juicer is a customer favorite for many reasons, but the biggest draw is definitely the insanely low price point. At just under $65, the Hamilton Beach juicer is quick, easy-to-use, dishwasher safe, and has an impressive 800-watt motor. Plus, the extra-large feed chute fits whole fruits and vegetables, and the extra-large pulp container allows you to juice for longer.

Most Versatile

This best-seller by Omega does so much more than just juice. Make pasta, grind coffee and spices, turn nuts into nut butter and milk, make baby food and frozen desserts, mince herbs and garlic, and make soy milk ... the list goes on and on. This heavy-duty Omega juicer is also quiet, super powerful, and extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, and taste.

Best Overall

There are very few kitchen appliance brands more well-known and respected than Cuisinart. And it's shocking that you can get such a trusted and high-quality product for under $100. This compact juice extractor has one-touch operation for ease of use and a 16-ounce pitcher that can be quickly replaced for uninterrupted juicing.

Best Citrus Juicer

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, how darn cute is this retro citrus juicer? Okay, moving right along to the specs. This Smeg appliance is perfect for those who don't need a full-blown veggie juicer. If you're looking to make the yummiest juices from grapefruits, oranges, and other citrus fruits, the Smeg does so in a breeze. With its anti-drip spout, powerful motor, and BPA-free, stainless steel parts, you're just an order away from making fresh juice in style.