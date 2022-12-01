30 Unique Etsy Gifts for Everyone on Your List

If you're on the hunt for one-of-a-kind gifts, Etsy is a must this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for pet parents, hosts, or antiquers, there's no better place to find unique and handmade goods. From embroidered tea towels to handmade mugs, find 30 of the best Etsy gifts below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts on Etsy

Astrology lovers will swoon over this fully customized astrology reading book.

Advertisement

You've probably seen Subtle Art Studios' trendy tile coasters, but did you know they also have equally adorable incense holders?

Advertisement

Feeling thrifty? This mystery box is filled with curated antique finds based on preferred interior design styles and themes.

Advertisement

Give the gift of pure coziness with a handmade chunky knit blanket.

Advertisement

Etsy is full of luxury candle alternatives, including this Le Labo Santal 33 candle dupe.

Advertisement

Pair a funky iridescent vase with colorful florals for the ultimate home decor statement.

Advertisement

Give back when you buy this quilt. With each purchase, you can choose between donating a quilt or feeding a child in India.

Advertisement

Treat the host in your life to a customizable cheese board with a stunning chevron pattern.

Advertisement

For the friend who takes self-care seriously, there's nothing better than this multifunctional bathtub and bed tray.

Advertisement

Pet parents will love nothing more than a customized portrait of their furry companion.

Is there anything better than a gift box filled with comforting home essentials?

Upgrade any bath with this five-piece bath bomb set.

This leather oven mitt gives the standard kitchen essential a major makeover.

Spice up any meal with this four-piece spice blend set.

Shopping for someone who has a thing for funky decor? This wavy pastel shelf is a must.

Keep their beloved pets close to their heart with a custom pet portrait necklace.

Pack all sorts of toiletries in style with this leather dopp kit.

Complete any bar cart with this stunning decanter set.

Radiate good vibes with these color gradient aura coasters.

Gift linen sheets in an earthy tone that are totally worth the splurge.

A solid wood candle holder with a unique design makes the perfect gift for midcentury modern decor enthusiasts.

If cottagecore and retro design sound like a match made in heaven, these mushroom disco balls make the perfect gift.

If unique art is at the top of their wish list, you can't go wrong with this stunning wall sculpture.

Made from eco-friendly materials, this stunning tray will elevate any entryway, bathroom vanity, or bedside table.

Give tea towels a dainty touch with little embroidered flowers.

If morning coffees are part of their daily ritual, gift these handmade ceramic mugs.

If pen to paper is up their alley, try these extra-durable notebooks.

Puzzles have never looked sleeker.

Dive deeper this holiday season with a card game filled with icebreakers. Plus, it makes a fun stocking stuffer.

For the host with the most, these stunning candlestick holders will be the center of attention on any tabletop.