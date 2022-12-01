30 Unique Etsy Gifts for Everyone on Your List

By Pauline Lacsamana December 1, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

If you're on the hunt for one-of-a-kind gifts, Etsy is a must this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for pet parents, hosts, or antiquers, there's no better place to find unique and handmade goods. From embroidered tea towels to handmade mugs, find 30 of the best Etsy gifts below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts on Etsy

1. My Astro Book Astrology Reading, $82.56

See More Photos

Astrology lovers will swoon over this fully customized astrology reading book.

Advertisement

2. Subtle Art Studios Tile Incense Holder, $21

See More Photos

You've probably seen Subtle Art Studios' trendy tile coasters, but did you know they also have equally adorable incense holders?

Advertisement

3. Whimsy Barn Vintage Vintage Mystery Box, starting at $24

See More Photos

Feeling thrifty? This mystery box is filled with curated antique finds based on preferred interior design styles and themes.

Advertisement

4. Sheps Wool Chunky Knit Blanket, $180

See More Photos

Give the gift of pure coziness with a handmade chunky knit blanket.

Advertisement

5. Aire Candle Co. Santal + Cardamom Candle, starting at $33

See More Photos

Etsy is full of luxury candle alternatives, including this Le Labo Santal 33 candle dupe.

Advertisement

6. Jojo By Joda Iridescent Rainbow Acrylic Vase, starting at $34.99

See More Photos

Pair a funky iridescent vase with colorful florals for the ultimate home decor statement.

Advertisement

7. Jpur Artist Collective Handmade Quilt, starting at $315

See More Photos

Give back when you buy this quilt. With each purchase, you can choose between donating a quilt or feeding a child in India.

Advertisement

8. Forever Etched Gift Co. Personalized Charcuterie Board, starting at $65

See More Photos

Treat the host in your life to a customizable cheese board with a stunning chevron pattern.

Advertisement

9. Golden Creazione 2-in-1 Bathtub Caddy & Bed Tray, $79.83

See More Photos

For the friend who takes self-care seriously, there's nothing better than this multifunctional bathtub and bed tray.

Advertisement

10. Ramalin Custom Watercolor Pet Portrait, $48

See More Photos

Pet parents will love nothing more than a customized portrait of their furry companion.

11. Happy Hygge Gifts Gift Box, starting at $47

See More Photos

Is there anything better than a gift box filled with comforting home essentials?

12. Little Flower Soap Co. Bath Bomb Gift Set, $22.50

See More Photos

Upgrade any bath with this five-piece bath bomb set.

13. Brickwalls Barricades Buffalo Leather Oven Mitt, $86.90

See More Photos

This leather oven mitt gives the standard kitchen essential a major makeover.

14. Calicutts Spice Co. The Americana Spice Blends Gift Box, $43

See More Photos

Spice up any meal with this four-piece spice blend set.

15. Dreamy Home Creations Squiggle Wavy Shelf, $29

See More Photos

Shopping for someone who has a thing for funky decor? This wavy pastel shelf is a must.

16. Caitlyn Minimalist Your Pet Photo Necklace, starting at $39.50

See More Photos

Keep their beloved pets close to their heart with a custom pet portrait necklace.

17. So Good So Wood Leather Dopp Kit, starting at $32.50

See More Photos

Pack all sorts of toiletries in style with this leather dopp kit.

18. Pretentious Beer Glass Blown Glass Decanter Set, $234

See More Photos

Complete any bar cart with this stunning decanter set.

19. Stellas Unique Aura Gradient Coasters, starting at $13.95

See More Photos

Radiate good vibes with these color gradient aura coasters.

20. True Things Linen Cinnamon Linen Sheet Set (Queen), starting at $335

See More Photos

Gift linen sheets in an earthy tone that are totally worth the splurge.

21. Surrey Woodsmiths Walnut Candleholder, $31.48

See More Photos

A solid wood candle holder with a unique design makes the perfect gift for midcentury modern decor enthusiasts.

22. Spritzparty Disco Mushroom, $19.95

See More Photos

If cottagecore and retro design sound like a match made in heaven, these mushroom disco balls make the perfect gift.

23. Rosa Rauscher Wall Sculpture, $271.59

See More Photos

If unique art is at the top of their wish list, you can't go wrong with this stunning wall sculpture.

24. Kanso Designs Oval Trays, $20

See More Photos

Made from eco-friendly materials, this stunning tray will elevate any entryway, bathroom vanity, or bedside table.

25. My Embellish Shop Wildflowers Tea Towel, $21.99

See More Photos

Give tea towels a dainty touch with little embroidered flowers.

26. Utopia Life Studio Ceramic Coffee Mug, $29.80

See More Photos

If morning coffees are part of their daily ritual, gift these handmade ceramic mugs.

27. Woodpecker Labs Tuk Book Waterproof Tear-proof Indestructible Pocket Notebook, $14.95

See More Photos

If pen to paper is up their alley, try these extra-durable notebooks.

28. Adeptus Designs Impossible Acrylic Puzzle, starting at $12.99

See More Photos

Puzzles have never looked sleeker.

29. Actually Curious: Happy Hour Edition Card Game, $27.50

See More Photos

Dive deeper this holiday season with a card game filled with icebreakers. Plus, it makes a fun stocking stuffer.

30. Wonderhaus Decor Candle Stick Holder, starting at $15.99

See More Photos

For the host with the most, these stunning candlestick holders will be the center of attention on any tabletop.

sponge holder with rocks
31 Unique Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything
by Erin Lassner
colorful tea pots
30 Design-Forward Gifts for Your Friend With Everything Cool
by Erin Lassner
BALMUDA The Toaster
27 Viral TikTok Finds That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

Report an Issue

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy