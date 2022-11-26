18 Perfect Gift Ideas to Buy This Small Business Saturday

Have you found yourself experiencing gift-shopping fatigue? Hopping from store to store in search of the perfect gifts can be exhausting. Luckily for you, we rounded up this small business gift guide to serve as a place to find gifts for loved ones that you can also feel good about buying. From personalized wood french presses to collagen gel masks, here are 18 trendy and unique gifts that also support small businesses.

Video of the Day

Self-care is never a bad idea; this notepad will allow your family member or close friend to reflect on their day. The notepad contains 49 pages, and its A5 paper size makes it perfect for in-home and out-of-home use. Order by Dec. 7 to give your gift in time for the holidays.

Magnetic bookmarks from Shaped by Sher make the perfect gift for any avid reader. For the month of December, the shop is offering a bundle pack of four bookmarks in four colors (Lemon Yellow, La Salle Green, Fire Engine Red, and Philippine Silver).

Who doesn't enjoy a nice cup of tea during the holidays? Gift your loved one a two-ounce bag of cozy oolong tea. The tea contains notes of cinnamon, apple, cardamom, maple flavor, cloves, creme flavor, and safflower. You'll also be able to take advantage of Spooktacular Tea Company's Black Friday sale until November 29.

The last thing anyone wants to experience during the holidays is breakage. The Breeze Scrunchie is the perfect solution. These satin scrunchies not only prevent breakage but also prevent frizz and friction.

Gift these to the sock lovers in your life. The maple leaf design adds to the festive nature of the holidays. The socks are stretchy, and one size fits most.

The honeyandivy Etsy shop describes the lamp as having a " whimsical mushroom silhouette." This lamp will surely be a design staple and an appreciated gift for years to come.

Have a friend or loved one who recently moved? This plate checks the boxes for housewarming and holiday gifts.

Say goodbye to stubborn countertop messes caused by kitchen utensils. This organic orange yolk-colored spoon rest will make your loved one smile.

This gift will add a nice design touch to any kitchen sink. The sponge holders are handmade, and the Etsy shop promises your sponges will last longer while drying in their product.

If your friend or loved one enjoys relaxing showers, the Teak Shower Bench from The Teaky Hut is the perfect gift for them. They can use the naturally water-resistant shower bench to shave or take a break.

We know how important that first cup of coffee is the in the morning. And this handmade, lead-free coffee spoon will be a sentimental addition to your loved one's morning coffee brewing process.

These ceramic vases are great gifts for those who love flowers or admire the minimalist decor.

Gift this french press to the person in your life who enjoys various coffee-making processes. The austero Etsy shop will engrave the name of your choice, making the gift even more personable.

Let your sentimental loved one or friend know you appreciate their heart by gifting them a wall-hanging frame. These frames can display souvenirs, keepsakes, dried flowers, photographs, and more.

A table runner is a staple piece for your friend or family member who loves hosting dinner parties.

Cozy holiday season? Check. Cozy slippers? Double check.

The avid reader in your life will appreciate this multi-use gift. The bookstand also has space for reading glasses, pens, and more.

What's missing from a relaxing night in front of the fire? Face masks. Treat your friend or loved one to a spa evening at home.