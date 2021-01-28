Amazon's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Filled With Genius Ideas

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated February 4, 2022
Whether you're planning a day of solo self-care, bonding with your BFF, or having a romantic date night with your significant other, it's the perfect time to indulge in some shopping to show the special people in your life just how much you care. To make finding the perfect present so much easier, Amazon curated a Valentine's Day gift guide with thousands of ideas to treat your loved ones during the holiday.

But of course, so many options (and great deals!) can be a little overwhelming. Thankfully, the gift guide is broken down into categories, from gifts for her or gifts for him to internet-famous picks and cozy wellness options so you can narrow down your favorite items from Amazon's selections.

And if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift that's anything but ordinary, you'll want to check out Amazon Explore, the retailer's virtual experience platform with everything from wine tastings in Argentina to macaron-making classes. FYI: You can also score 30% off select date night tours now.

Check out the 24 best Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon below.

1. Intrepid Urban Adventures Ljubljana Love Stories Virtual Tour, $35

2. BAIMEI Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set, $14.44

3. Capri Blue Volcano Scented Candle, $34

4. Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones, $298

5. Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit, $39.99

6. Ninja Air Fryer, $99.99

7. Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray, $42.97

8. Gourmex Stainless Steel Manual Pasta Maker Machine, $42.95

9. Lizush Spa Gift Set, $69

10. Casper Sleep Silk Pillowcase and Sleep Mask Set, $119

11. Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $377

12. MyKirei by KAO Foaming Flower Hand Soap, $20.49

13. Tronco 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler, $16.59

14. COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $69.99

15. Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten, $22.60

16. INGLENIX Grey White Ceramic Vase, $34.90

17. JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $129.95

18. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, $129.95

19. Cuisinart Double Belgian Maker Waffle Iron, $119.95

20. Love Language: Card Game, $24.95

21. Uncle Viner Electric Wine Opener Gift Set, $29.95

22. Stash Tea Bags Assortment Box, $44.99

23. Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Blank Journal, $9.95

24. Ethique Body Sampler for All Skin Types Valentine's Day Gift Set, $16.50

