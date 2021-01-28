Amazon's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Filled With Genius Ideas

Whether you're planning a day of solo self-care, bonding with your BFF, or having a romantic date night with your significant other, it's the perfect time to indulge in some shopping to show the special people in your life just how much you care. To make finding the perfect present so much easier, Amazon curated a Valentine's Day gift guide with thousands of ideas to treat your loved ones during the holiday.
But of course, so many options (and great deals!) can be a little overwhelming. Thankfully, the gift guide is broken down into categories, from gifts for her or gifts for him to internet-famous picks and cozy wellness options so you can narrow down your favorite items from Amazon's selections.
And if you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift that's anything but ordinary, you'll want to check out Amazon Explore, the retailer's virtual experience platform with everything from wine tastings in Argentina to macaron-making classes. FYI: You can also score 30% off select date night tours now.
Check out the 24 best Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon below.