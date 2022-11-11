30 Unique Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything

By Erin Lassner November 11, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

Some people are so darn easy to buy for. You could think of hundreds of gifts that simply scream their name. Now think of the exact opposite — your stylish aunt whose closet is bigger than your bedroom or the boss who feels nearly impossible to shop for. This is for them. From interactive treasure hunts to monogrammed packing cubes, here are 30 gifts for the person who has everything.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. New York Times Custom Birthday Book, $99.95-$149.95

See More Photos

Let them enjoy a little piece of history right at their coffee table. Each book includes a compilation of ‌New York Times‌ front pages on any given date (i.e., the recipient's birthday).

Advertisement

2. Homecourt Cece Kitchen Trio, $70

See More Photos

Has surface cleaner ever looked so good? Founder Courteney Cox describes these items as "beauty products for the home," and we couldn't agree more.

Advertisement

3. Anthropologie Cottage Egg Crate, $14

See More Photos

Nobody ‌needs‌ ceramic egg holders per se, but they sure make the fridge aesthetic more pleasing.

Advertisement

4. Nori The Nori Press, $120

See More Photos

A clothing iron meets a steamer in the most brilliant, user-friendly way possible.

Advertisement

5. Urban Outfitters Butter Bottle Opener, $18

See More Photos

Everything is better with butter.

Advertisement

6. Rifle Paper Co. Personalized Flat Notes, $65

See More Photos

One of our favorite gifts on the list, these personalized notes will bring a smile to anyone's face. Plus, if you have a pal who is obsessed with their pet, opt for a custom dog or cat version.

Advertisement

7. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe, $99

See More Photos

A chic and cozy robe is always a fan favorite.

Advertisement

8. Mark & Graham 6-Piece Packing Cube Set, $79

See More Photos

We love a monogrammed moment, and this set of six packing cubes totally hits the mark.

9. Mark & Graham Embroidered Canvas and Leather Weekender, $159-$199

See More Photos

Give them everything they need to travel in style.

10. MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Spice Rack, $198

See More Photos

Whether it's used to hold spices or single flowers, this iconic MacKenzie-Childs piece will be cherished for years to come.

11. Gaetano Pesce "Color of the Year" Resin Coasters (set of 2), $30

See More Photos

These modern coasters are crafted from resin in the DTC brand Backdrop's yellow-orange "color of the year."

12. Skeem Match Cloche, $34

See More Photos

Matches deserve a cool vessel too.

13. Uncommon Goods Madok's Interactive Treasure Hunt by Yacine Merzouk and Michelle Rundbaken, $45

See More Photos

This perfectly quirky gift is filled with escape-room-style challenges.

14. Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $98

See More Photos

Multiple members of our team have been gifted this colorful faux fur blanket throughout the years, and each one of us has been equally obsessed. There's no comfier thing in the world.

15. Rifle Paper Co. Five Year Keepsake Journal Set, $60

See More Photos

Give the gift of memory keeping with this stunning set of yearly keepsake journals.

16. Sophie Bille Brahe Tasseled Velvet Jewelry Box, $85

See More Photos

This beautifully adorned Moda best-seller is next-level classy.

17. Piecework Puzzles Buns Out 1000-Piece Puzzle, $38

See More Photos

What's better than a cozy winter afternoon with a puzzle and a cup of tea? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

18. Urban Outfitters Peekaboo Ceramic Mug, $16

See More Photos

Find a sweet surprise at the end of every sip.

19. Italic Pure Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Set, $68

See More Photos

A set of silk sleep accessories is the definition of luxury.

20. Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives, $47-$81

See More Photos

Cheese boards are a gifting favorite, and this all-in-one contraption is simply a must.

21. Verloop Chunky Rib Slipper, $50

See More Photos

Slippers are always a good idea, and this knit pair takes them up a notch.

22. Uncommon Goods Sea Stone Splash Sponge Holder by Arra David and Anne Johnson, $25

See More Photos

Everything about this just makes sense.

23. MINNA Meridian Apron, $160

See More Photos

Cooking just got a whole lot more stylish.

24. Italic Vallon Ribbed Cashmere Throw, $176

See More Photos

There isn't a single person in this world who wouldn't endlessly appreciate a cashmere blanket, and this one is as affordable as they come.

25. Miko Foot Massager Machine, $249.99

See More Photos

Relaxation mode activated.

26. Urban Outfitters Disco Ball Hanging Planter, $30

See More Photos

Disco-ball-themed accessories took 2022 by storm, so this is the ideal way to bring greenery into the home.

27. Mark & Graham Shot Ski, $99

See More Photos

Every holiday party just got 100 notches more fun.

28. Italic Alta 9-Width Pasta Machine, $49

See More Photos

Because what's tastier than homemade pasta?

29. Sunnylife Mini Lucite Backgammon Set, $120

See More Photos

A game of backgammon just got that much more fun.

30. Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped Placemats (set of 4), $80

See More Photos

We love getting things for people that they wouldn't normally buy for themselves, and a fun set of placemats is just that.

best host gifts
37 Gift Ideas for the Person Who Loves to Host
by Pauline Lacsamana
colorful tea pots
30 Design-Forward Gifts for Your Friend With Everything Cool
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy