30 Unique Gifts for the Person Who Has Everything

Some people are so darn easy to buy for. You could think of hundreds of gifts that simply scream their name. Now think of the exact opposite — your stylish aunt whose closet is bigger than your bedroom or the boss who feels nearly impossible to shop for. This is for them. From interactive treasure hunts to monogrammed packing cubes, here are 30 gifts for the person who has everything.

Let them enjoy a little piece of history right at their coffee table. Each book includes a compilation of ‌New York Times‌ front pages on any given date (i.e., the recipient's birthday).

Has surface cleaner ever looked so good? Founder Courteney Cox describes these items as "beauty products for the home," and we couldn't agree more.

Nobody ‌needs‌ ceramic egg holders per se, but they sure make the fridge aesthetic more pleasing.

A clothing iron meets a steamer in the most brilliant, user-friendly way possible.

Everything is better with butter.

One of our favorite gifts on the list, these personalized notes will bring a smile to anyone's face. Plus, if you have a pal who is obsessed with their pet, opt for a custom dog or cat version.

A chic and cozy robe is always a fan favorite.

We love a monogrammed moment, and this set of six packing cubes totally hits the mark.

Give them everything they need to travel in style.

Whether it's used to hold spices or single flowers, this iconic MacKenzie-Childs piece will be cherished for years to come.

These modern coasters are crafted from resin in the DTC brand Backdrop's yellow-orange "color of the year."

Matches deserve a cool vessel too.

This perfectly quirky gift is filled with escape-room-style challenges.

Multiple members of our team have been gifted this colorful faux fur blanket throughout the years, and each one of us has been equally obsessed. There's no comfier thing in the world.

Give the gift of memory keeping with this stunning set of yearly keepsake journals.

This beautifully adorned Moda best-seller is next-level classy.

What's better than a cozy winter afternoon with a puzzle and a cup of tea? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

Find a sweet surprise at the end of every sip.

A set of silk sleep accessories is the definition of luxury.

Cheese boards are a gifting favorite, and this all-in-one contraption is simply a must.

Slippers are always a good idea, and this knit pair takes them up a notch.

Everything about this just makes sense.

Cooking just got a whole lot more stylish.

There isn't a single person in this world who wouldn't endlessly appreciate a cashmere blanket, and this one is as affordable as they come.

Relaxation mode activated.

Disco-ball-themed accessories took 2022 by storm, so this is the ideal way to bring greenery into the home.

Every holiday party just got 100 notches more fun.

Because what's tastier than homemade pasta?

A game of backgammon just got that much more fun.

We love getting things for people that they wouldn't normally buy for themselves, and a fun set of placemats is just that.