This Ultra-Cozy Blanket Is One of The Best Gifts I’ve Received — and It’s 30% Off Today Only

There are very few things better than a cozy blanket and I absolutely swear by this one. I received Anthropologie's Sophie Faux Fur Throw as a gift and it's genuinely the greatest blanket ever. And the most telling sign of a good gift? I then purchased one as a present for another friend. They were equally as in love with this oversize, warm, and sustainably produced throw. And the best part? For 24 hours only, it's on sale for 30% off.
Video of the Day
It comes in eight different colors — a few favorites include Mushroom, Mauve, and Slate Blue. It also has nearly 500 reviews and an average of 4.8/5 stars, so I'm certainly not the only one who's obsessed. Scroll down to snag it for less than $70 now.
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.