This Ultra-Cozy Blanket Is One of The Best Gifts I’ve Received — and It’s 30% Off Today Only

By Erin Lassner November 29, 2021
There are very few things better than a cozy blanket and I absolutely swear by this one. I received Anthropologie's Sophie Faux Fur Throw as a gift and it's genuinely the greatest blanket ever. And the most telling sign of a good gift? I then purchased one as a present for another friend. They were equally as in love with this oversize, warm, and sustainably produced throw. And the best part? For 24 hours ​only​, it's on sale for 30% off.

It comes in eight different colors — a few favorites include Mushroom, Mauve, and Slate Blue. It also has nearly 500 reviews and an average of 4.8/5 stars, so I'm certainly not the only one who's obsessed. Scroll down to snag it for less than $70 now.

Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $98 $68.60

