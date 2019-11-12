The 23 Best Games You Can Buy Online

When you're hanging out with your family for days on end, it's a given that you reach a point when there's a lull in the conversation ... or there's a bit ​too​ much conversation, if you get what we're saying. Take a break and have a laugh with the fam with one of these fun and unexpected games. Some are even so cute and pretty, you'll want to keep them on a coffee table all year round.

You'll divide into teams and someone will draw a card showing an illustration on one side and information on the other. The team must try to name the person or thing illustrated — and any amount of inappropriateness is allowed.

This one is probably best played in families that are close ... or don't take themselves too seriously. These thought-provoking questions ("Say one thing that's really annoying about your parents" and "Would you want to live on Mars?") may teach you things you didn't know about your family members, or open doors for reminiscing about the past.

Get the best of both worlds with this two-in-one chess and checkers set. It's equal parts fun and stylish, thanks to its modern design and bright color palette.

This fast-moving word play game is kind of like Scrabble, but in a speeding car.

Looking for a way to just sit around and talk? That's half the fun of jigsaw puzzles. This cool Gray Malin puzzle doubles your fun: It's two-sided, so you can do side A at Thanksgiving and side B later on.

One player draws a card, on which there are prompts like "superhero," "power tool," "astronaut," or "hair product." If the card matches one in another player's hand, they must face off to be the first to name an example (i.e. "Superman," "chainsaw," "Buzz Aldrin," etc.).

Test your family's knowledge of famous women with this multiple choice card game, which can be played casually while prepping food or wrapping gifts.

Yes, it's a millennial-ized version of Lotería. It might not be a fit for the older generations, but your cousins will definitely be down.

This symbol-matching game is great for kids and adults alike, and once we learned it's Phoebe Waller-Bridge's recent obsession, we had to order one.

Not quite a game, per se, but this astrology book is plenty fun to go through with family members — it outlines how your zodiac sign relates to others in your life.

Got a family of know-it-all intellectuals? This quiz game will test their knowledge of great historical figures across a wide range of topics like architecture, philosophy, literature, and more.

Chip and Jo came up with this wood domino set that feels completely homespun.

Includes playing cards, dice, pick-up sticks, and dominoes.

You'll have to haggle, trade, and barter in this imaginative strategy game to turn your beginnings of a civilization into a metropolis.

This stack contains five strategy games that only require the addition of a pen or pencil.

A game of spymasters and hidden identities! It's a bit complicated, but was enthusiastically voted for by a handful of Hunker editors.

So, the rules of mah jong can take a while to nail down, and the game is part art, part strategy — but once you learn how to play, it becomes completely addictive.

Ferm's matching game is so pretty, you'll want to keep it on some type of display year-round.

With more than 800 questions spanning a range of topics, this trivia book is perfect for passing the time.

A chess set, but make it cute!

Draw cards ... until you draw an exploding kitten and then you die! Fun for kids and grown-ups.

An old-school classic with a cooler twist.

Between this game and a bottle (or three) of wine, you'll be all set for the night.