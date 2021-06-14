How To Trick Out Your Backyard Into the Ultimate Outdoor Game Spot

Growing up, there was always the coined "fun house" everyone went to for all the outdoor games, get-togethers and summer BBQs. Make your backyard ​the​ spot to be this year for all the warm-weather fun.

From the quintessential games (looking at you, cornhole, croquet and horseshoes) to the giant trampoline (yes, really) to the decor pieces to comfortably host your family and friends, these eight products from Walmart will have your backyard ready for summer olympics 2.0.

If cornhole wasn't played, did a backyard game day even happen? Nope. With solid-wood boards — strong enough to handle the toughest of competitors but light enough to quickly break down and store — and eight stick-and-slide bean bags, this is the ultimate game-day crowd pleaser.

While the lawn games are happening, set up a more interactive activity for the smaller kids or those who aren't as competitive as the rest of the bunch. Featuring a no-gap enclosure system that connects with the jump mat, as well as reinforced T-sockets at each leg joint, this 12-foot trampoline was built to last and is super-safe for the family game days to come.

Create a chill-out zone for your guests to all use as a home-base in between rounds of games. This four-piece set includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a coffee table, so you can bring out the snacks and drinks with plenty of room for comfy seating as well.

Rather stick to the competitive lawn games? We've got you (round two). Snag this croquet set to start up a six-person-or-less game in a corner of your backyard. With solid wood mallets and cushion-capped heads, you'll be able to bring this game out for plenty of summers ahead.

In addition to the lawn games and trampoline fun, there's always frisbees, footballs, tennis rackets and more that wind up getting played with throughout the day. Stow away all your games and equipment in this bench, where you can also chill and cool off in between matches.

Speaking of matches, pick from either volleyball, badminton, frisbee golf, lawn dart or bottle strike — all from this single game set.

Add some stylish shade to your seating area for guests who'd rather take a beat, sans the sun. This UV- and fade-resistant umbrella features a hand-crank lift and super-easy tilt system so you can continue to adjust your amount of shade as the sun moves, and has a big wind vent at the top to let cool air flow.

Just because the sun starts to set doesn't mean the fun has to end. Snag these solar LED string lights to illuminate your backyard space so your fam and friends can continue the friendly backyard competition.