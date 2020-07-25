8 Alternatives to a Traditional Pool to Keep You Cool

The long hot days of summer are here. Nothing beats taking a plunge in a cold pool or bobbing around on one of your favorite pool floaties drinking a cold beverage. If you're like most people, this dream is a mirage and we only have friends with pools. Alas, we need to find ways to enjoy our pool-less yards without our wallets doing a belly-flop. Here are a few inexpensive accessories to keep cool while enhancing your outdoor sanctuary.

A pool doesn't need to be the focal point of your backyard. Enjoy summer afternoons with a glass of rosé, playing board games, or assembling a puzzle in the shade of a gazebo.

Advertisement

No matter your travel plans this summer, splurging on a portable hot tub will make a staycation feel like a relaxing vacation.

Invigorate your body with the cold water while lathering up in this outdoor shower. Accessorize your zen zone with your favorite bath soaps for a spa vibe.

The sound of the trickling water will put you at ease and cool some tension while upping the ante on your backyard decor.

Get the most out of your outdoor space by creating a shady lounge area to laugh with friends or relax and read a book. The Sunbrella fabric comes in over 40 no-fade colors and patterns for years of cool enjoyment.

Advertisement

This top-rated, inflatable pool is large enough for multiple swimmers to take a dip and cool down together. Enjoy splashing around without the expense and headache of an in-ground pool.

A misting system will seamlessly fit into the design of any outdoor space and keep you cool. This pre-assembled model makes installation a snap.

Let's face it, dogs love to swim and it's important to keep your pet cool during the warmer months. Give them their own easy-to-assemble pool that will have them splashing for joy in the dog days of summer.