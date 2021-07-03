7 Outdoor Showers That Will Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Spa

There's something about an outdoor shower that makes us feel like we're living in luxury. Not only are they functional after a dip in the pool or trip to the beach, but they are also incredibly relaxing (and, if done well, supremely stylish). From freestanding to wall-mounted designs, we rounded up seven outdoor showers to help you upgrade your home, below.

Advertisement

With clean lines and a low-maintenance, polywood base, Pottery Barn's Oasis outdoor shower is the perfect poolside setup.

Not only does this freestanding outdoor shower look chic, but it's also weather-resistant since it's made with hardwood and firwood.

Signature Hardware Alvin outdoor shower has a sleek and modern, stainless steel design with a calming rainfall shower head and hand shower.

Advertised as an "easy to install'' outdoor shower, this Gotonovo option is one of the more affordable showers on our list but doesn't skip out on style with its matte black finish.

Advertisement

Take a warm shower outdoors with this solar-heated, freestanding option.

This gorgeous wood and metal outdoor shower was made with sustainably harvested Eucalyptus certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and topped with a moisture-resistant finish.

Signature Hardware's Harlingen outdoor shower panel is equipped with a pressure-balanced cartridge so you can control the volume and temperature of the water.