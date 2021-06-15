10 Solar Powered Camping Tech to Upgrade Your Next Trip

Whenever you're exploring the great outdoors, it's never a bad idea to stock up on camping gear to help make your trip a little easier. You may have some essentials already on your list, like sleeping bags and a tent, but we rounded up even more to elevate your camping experience. And the best part? They all use solar technology so you won't need to depend on your car or an outlet to use them. Check out 10 solar powered tech we're breaking out during our next camping trip, below.

With 10 watts of power and a 360-degree stand to harness all of the sun's rays, you can charge your tablets, phones, and other devices with a USB output.

Track your hikes with this rugged smartwatch, which uses multiple global navigation satellite systems, has health monitoring features, and is equipped with a solar battery for extended usage.

GoSun's stainless steel solar grill helps convert sunlight to heat so you can cook your favorite camping meals in only 20 minutes. To complete your camping cooking essentials, the grill comes with a cooking tray, boiling water insert, silicone baking pans, and a cleaning brush.

For camping trips during extra warm weather, cool off with this multifunctional solar fan that doubles as a lamp.

Keep mosquitoes away during your next camping trip with the Diotem solar bug zapper (that you can use as a lantern, too!).

You don't have to ditch hot showers when you're camping thanks to this solar shower. The solar panel helps quickly heat up the water so you can take a hot shower on the go.

BioLite's SolarHome kit is a must for solar powered camping gear. It comes with a solar panel that charges three hanging lights, a USB charger, and a radio.

Perfect for hikes, this solar backpack can hold all of your smaller camping essentials and charge electronic devices with a USB port.

Keep your food and drinks cold with GoSun's solar cooler. And without the need for bulky ice, you have room for more snacks. Plus, you can also use the cooler to charge your devices.

The LuminAID Titan — which functions as a bright lantern and phone charger — provides up to 100 hours of light once fully charged. On top of the five brightness settings, it also has a red light mode for nighttime.