These New Rechargeable Lanterns Are the Perfect Camping Accessories

Whether you're new to camping or have been enjoying the great outdoors for years, the right gear is all you need. Enter BioLite. BioLite is an outdoor brand that specializes in off-the-grid camping gear, from electricity generating wood camp stoves to solar panels and battery packs to charge your devices. The latest addition to BioLite's lineup is the AlpenGlow Collection — a line of rechargeable lanterns — that I was lucky enough to test out. Here's everything you need to know about these handy camping accessories.

​(While I did receive the AspenGlow Collection in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by BioLite, in any way.)​

The Specs

The AlpenGlow Collection includes two rechargeable lanterns, the AlpenGlow 250 and the AlpenGlow 500. The AlpenGlow 250 is the smaller of the lanterns at 3.7 inches tall and 3 inches wide with a 3,200 mAh (milliampere/hour) battery capacity. It's lightweight, coming in at only 7.4 ounces and has a charge time of 2.5 hours. In terms of light, it can be as bright as 250 lumens and as low as 2.5 lumens. The AlpenGlow 500 is the larger version of the lantern at 5.4 inches tall and 3.8 inches wide with a 6,400 mAh battery. It's almost twice the weight of the AlpenGlow 250 at 13.4 ounces and can reach a full charge in only three hours. As for brightness, the AlpenGlow 500 can reach up to 500 lumens and as low as 5 lumens. Each lantern has a burn time of five hours on high brightness and up to 200 hours on low.

Both lanterns have multiple light modes — including dimmable cool and warm, candle flicker, single color, and multicolor — that can be accessed through the touch of a button or by shaking the lantern. And when you're in warm light mode, the lanterns use ChromaReal LED Technology to emit broad spectrum light, which can help you see colors and textures better in low-light conditions. Plus, each lantern has a small hook on the bottom for easy hanging to create overhead lighting.

The Pros

The AlpenGlow lanterns are super multifunctional, and can be used not only for camping or backpacking but also as fun lighting for any backyard hangouts or in case of an emergency if you lose power indoors. In addition to brightening up your campsite, AlpenGlow lanterns can also double as power banks. Truth be told, one time I was rushing out the door with my phone at 10% and threw the AlpenGlow 250 in my bag as an impromptu phone charger since I couldn't find my go-to power bank. But hey, it worked.

Plus, these lanterns pair perfectly with BioLite solar panels. I tried out the SolarPanel 10+, which is a miracle product in and of itself, and after letting it soak up some sun, charged both lanterns with it.

Last, but not least, these lanterns are absolutely stunning when they're in multicolor mode. The AlpenGlow 500's hues were designed to recreate the nature-inspired glows of sunrises and sunsets and add unique ambient lighting wherever you use them. And bonus points for anyone who wants something a little extra — when you're in multicolor dynamic mode, you can shake the lantern to activate a "fireworks" feature. I'm also a big fan of the candle flicker mode that goes nicely with a campfire if you need additional soft lighting.

The Cons

It's genuinely hard for me to think of any cons to the AlpenGlow lanterns. They're lightweight and multifunctional, even when you're not camping.

The Verdict

I'm so happy I had the opportunity to test out the AlpenGlow collection and would recommend it to anyone looking for their next camping essential. I also suggest getting one of BioLite's solar panels, so you don't have to worry about finding an outlet for your next recharge.

On top of having amazing products, BioLite's mission is to provide people all over the world with renewable energy. According to its 2020 Impact report, the brand has been able to supply 1.7 million people in 23 different countries with clean energy through SolarHome kits, stoves, and more.

Check out the AlpenGlow lanterns yourself. You won't regret it.