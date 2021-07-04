9 Brilliant Items You Need in Case of a Power Outage

Image Credit: AntonioGuillem/iStock/GettyImages

If you've ever been cozied up under a blanket, enjoying snacks while deep into a Netflix binge, and suddenly your power goes out, then you know just how annoying power outages can be. Power outages can occur at virtually any time and in any place due to things like severe weather, high energy demand, and power line accidents.

The good news is that there's plenty you can do to make power outages a whole lot less disruptive. Investing in items like portable chargers, battery-powered fans, and generators can go a long way to ease your comfort and help you stay connected during an outage.

If you want to make sure you're prepared during the next power outage, then add the following items to your cart ASAP.

This little charger packs 30,000 mAh of power and solar-charging capabilities. With several different inputs and outputs, you can use it to charge your phone, computer, tablet, and other electronic devices. In fact, it can fully charge an iPhone 8 seven times before running out of battery. Even better, you can charge the battery with a plug or solar power, so even if you forget to charge it before your power goes out, you can still charge it under the sun.

If you live in a hot climate, then you know how critical air conditioning is — and just how awful (and potentially dangerous) it can be to lose it during an outage. This battery-operated misting fan can be charged using the aforementioned portable charger and keep you cool when the power goes out. You can use it as a standalone fan or add water to the tank to enjoy a refreshing cool mist blown your way.

If you live in an area that experiences frequent power outages, then a good generator is a worthy investment. This option from DuroMax can run on propane or gasoline and offers 12,000 starting watts and 500 running watts. In other words, it can power everything from your lights to major kitchen appliances and air conditioners.

A good, reliable flashlight is a must for anyone preparing for a power outage, and it doesn't get much better than this MagLite. The flashlight can be charged using a regular wall outlet, a car outlet, or a portable charger. And it features three different modes, including an Eco Mode, which improves recharging efficiency, and a Power-Saving Mode, which significantly extends the battery life.

Power outages can do more than cut your electricity; they can also impact your water supply. That's why it's important to ensure you have enough potable (aka drinkable) water in case of an emergency. For an easy, budget-friendly option, you can purchase and store a 5-gallon jug of water suited for a water cooler and use this battery-powered pump to get water from it whenever you need it.

During a major power outage, food delivery may not be an option, so it's a good idea to have some nonperishable food items and a portable stove on hand. This stove uses butane gas with matchless lighting and fits up to a 10-inch pan. Even better, you don't have to save this stove for emergencies; it's a great companion for any camping trip as well.

If you're like many people, then you tend to rely on electronics, like your phone and television, for easy entertainment. Having a good deck of cards at the ready can meet your entertainment needs so you can save your electronic charge for when you really need it.

Not only will these battery-operated lanterns light up your home during a blackout, but they automatically disengage the batteries from the circuit when switched off to extend battery life by up to 25%, meaning you'll always have light when you need it.

When in doubt, it's always a good idea to have classic candles on hand in case of emergency. Each of these candles can burn for up to nine hours so you don't have to worry about running low overnight. (Just be sure to have matches on hand, too.)