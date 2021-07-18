The 7 Best Portable Air Conditioners and Coolers That Don’t Need a Window or Vent

We're all for staying cool during the summer, but sometimes window A/C units aren't an option, especially if you don't have the right kind of windows. Thankfully, portable air conditioners and coolers exist and provide a little more flexibility when it comes to cooling down your space.

Typically, portable air conditioners use a vent and still require a window for proper ventilation, but that's where portable, personal air conditioners and coolers come in. These small units beat bulky A/Cs and provide a cool breeze for a few hours minimum — all you need is water and ice.

Check out seven of our top portable air conditioner and cooler picks, below.

The Shaalek Portable Air Conditioner Fan is equipped with three speeds and two timers, giving you cool air for five to seven hours. This portable A/C also comes with seven different light options.

This portable A/C not only keeps you cool but also purifies the air and has a refreshing misting feature, along with seven LED light options. With a large capacity water tank, this fan can run for six to eight hours.

Using evaporative technology, the EvaChill cools areas of up to 45 square feet and humidifies and cleans the air for up to nine hours.

The Arctic Air Pure Chill Personal Air Cooler cools down hot and dry air with "Hydro-Chill technology" and an evaporative cooling system. It runs for 10 hours and can cool down up to 45 square feet of space.

The Breezewell Evaporative Cooler Tower has a hefty 1-gallon water tank that can help cool down a room of up to 900 square feet. It also comes with a remote and has a timer feature.

With a 600-milliliter water tank, this personal air cooler/portable air conditioner functions for up to six hours. Plus, it has two misting options and three different speeds.

This evaporative cooler fan doubles as an air purifier, all while helping you cool down this summer.