12 Life-Changing Essentials to Put on Your Glamping Packing List

If you love camping but are not a fan of roughing it, we've got you covered. You can easily take your camping trip to the next level with some glamping-inspired items. From a portable coffee maker to a legit instant shower/changing station, these luxe products will make you feel like you're spending the weekend away indoors.

1. Outdoor Dinnerware Set

For those who want to enhance their dining experience while camping, then you definitely should add a durable dinnerware set to your glamping packing list. HydroFlask just dropped an outdoor dinner collection that includes flatware, serving bowls, plates, tumblers, and more that all come in a variety of nature-inspired colors. The dinnerware set is also great to have if you love to entertain in your backyard, too.

2. Hybrid Charging Light

Worried your phone may die while you're spending the night under the stars? Don't fret! This solar-powered lantern doubles as a phone charger! As seen on ​Shark Tank​, LuminAid PackLite 2-in-1 lantern will not just keep your phone charged, but also light up your tent at night.

3. A Stylish Tent

A spacious (and stylish, of course) tent is a must if you want to glamp instead of camp. This oversize tent is waterproof and sturdy enough to last in the elements while remaining spacious and cozy inside for any kind of setup you're dreaming of.

4. Deodorant Wipes

On-the-go deodorant wipes are key to helping you stay feeling fresh when you're glamping, ahem, camping. These underarm deodorant wipes from Pacifica include coconut milk and essential oils, and combat odor with each use. So, you can smell good even when showering isn't an option.

5. On-the-Go Shower

If deodorant wipes just won't do the trick for you while you're camping, why not bring the shower with you? This instant outdoor shower and changing station is perfect for those who want to stay totally clean and fresh throughout their nature slumber party.

6. Smokeless Bonfire Fire Pit

A smokeless solo fire pit is definitely a life-changing item to have when you're glamping. This solo portable fire pit doesn't need any wood or logs to make its flame. The best part? It won't make you smell like a bonfire for days after using it either.

7. Cooler With Wheels

A durable cooler that will keep refreshments and meals cold on your trip is a no-brainer. But, sometimes packing up a cooler and then lugging it around with you can be difficult and downright frustrating. YETI's cooler on wheels will help any glamper seamlessly cart around their food and beverages to wherever their campsite is located. Your snacks and brews will also keep cool all weekend- or week-long, thanks to YETI's unmatched insulation power.

8. Cozy Lounge Chairs

Relax and kick back while you're glamping with a set of chic lounge chairs. We especially like these matching beige foldable padded chairs that almost look like they could be indoor furniture.

9. Lightweight Sunscreen

Good skin can be had while glamping if you pack the right type of sunscreen. A lightweight formula will guarantee breakouts won't happen while you're out exploring the woods.

10. Comfortable Bed

Sleeping well and glamping successfully go hand-in-hand with one another, so a comfortable bed is a must-pack list item. Try this REI insulated air mattress that also includes a quilted mattress cover to give you a soft, padded top layer, and you'll basically feel as if you're sleeping in your own bed at home.

11. Portable Coffee Maker

Coffee is a must if you're someone who needs a caffeine fix in the morning — especially if the sunrise is waking you up. Coffee lovers will go bananas over this portable coffee maker. It's an all-in-one vacuum pressured, insulated travel mug that also, you guessed it, brews coffee.

12. A Duffel Bag That Lets You Pack Almost Anything

Glamping doesn't mean you have to under-pack, if, of course, you bring along the right luggage. Over-packers will fall in love with this Patagonia duffle, which is known as a "black hole" since it can easily hold and organize a ton (and we mean a ton!) of stuff.