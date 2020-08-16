6 Reclining Camping Chairs From Amazon for Relaxing in the Great Outdoors

Image Credit: Valeriy_G/iStock/GettyImages

There is nothing better than taking a moment to lounge in the middle of nature. But no one wants a sore back. Thankfully, the right reclining camping chair — that's both comfortable and supportive — can make a big difference. Whether used at a campsite, beach, or even in your very own backyard, these portable chairs make convenience a priority. To help find the chair of your dreams, we rounded up a list of our six favorites from Amazon. Now you can have the most relaxing camping trip possible.

Best Splurge

This oversize recliner has it all. Between the plush padded seat and pillow, built-in side table, gorgeous natural wood armrests, and 170-degree reclining capabilities, the Portal Zero Gravity Chair is ideal for the avid camper or anyone who prioritizes the art of lounging.

Best Set of Two

The only thing better than chilling solo is chilling with your best pal. This weather-resistant, heavy-duty duo rings up at such a great price point. Plus, you can score the set in a variety of colors and patterns, from cobalt to camouflage.

Best Hammock Chair

Make everyone around you jealous with this epic swinging lounger. It combines the relaxation factor of a hammock and the convenience of a collapsible chair. It's also so easy to set up and comes with a coordinating carry bag.

Best Shaded Chair

Camping in the summer? Stay shaded with this nifty setup. Plus, the recliner glides into an ergonomic zero-gravity position with elastic cords that immediately adjust to your body. Hello, comfort.

Easily switch from sitting and eating to reclining and napping with this chair from Outdoor Living Suntime. The footrest easily detaches with the twist of a knob for the ultimate double-duty setup.

Best Budget Buy

Not looking to spend a pretty penny but still searching for a high-quality folding chair? This is your answer. The model sports backpack straps, a cup holder, a four-position reclining backrest, a built-in pillow, and luxe wooden armrests.