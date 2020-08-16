6 Reclining Camping Chairs From Amazon for Relaxing in the Great Outdoors

By Erin Lassner Updated March 19, 2022
Image Credit: Valeriy_G/iStock/GettyImages

There is nothing better than taking a moment to lounge in the middle of nature. But no one wants a sore back. Thankfully, the right reclining camping chair — that's both comfortable and supportive — can make a big difference. Whether used at a campsite, beach, or even in your very own backyard, these portable chairs make convenience a priority. To help find the chair of your dreams, we rounded up a list of our six favorites from Amazon. Now you can have the most relaxing camping trip possible.

Best Splurge

Between the breathable mesh, 170-degree reclining capabilities, and oversize seat, this camping accessory checks all the necessary boxes and more. Select between your favorite neutral fabric shade: dark blue, gray or green. Enjoy thick padding, a built in pillow, and side table with cup holder.

AMAZON

Portal Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Reclining Chair

$106.99

This oversize recliner has it all. Between the plush padded seat and pillow, built-in side table, gorgeous natural wood armrests, and 170-degree reclining capabilities, the Portal Zero Gravity Chair is ideal for the avid camper or anyone who prioritizes the art of lounging.

Best Set of Two

This bestselling set is for anyone who loves camping with a buddy. These chairs are lightweight, foldable, ultra-durable, and feature detachable holding trays for phones, beverages, and more. Plus, sit back and relax with the removable and adjustable, padded headrests. What more could you ask for?

AMAZON

Best Choice Products Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners (set of 2)

$119.99

The only thing better than chilling solo is chilling with your best pal. This weather-resistant, heavy-duty duo rings up at such a great price point. Plus, you can score the set in a variety of colors and patterns, from cobalt to camouflage.

Best Hammock Chair

Prepare to never leave this chair. Requiring zero assembly, KingCamp has blessed us with a swinging, transportable recliner. Offering a similar effect to a hammock, this camping chair rocks back and forth for a new take on a beloved classic.

AMAZON

KingCamp Folding Hammock Swing Rocking Chair

$115.99

Make everyone around you jealous with this epic swinging lounger. It combines the relaxation factor of a hammock and the convenience of a collapsible chair. It's also so easy to set up and comes with a coordinating carry bag.

Best Shaded Chair

Camping in what feels like a million degree weather? Best Choice Products has got you covered (pun totally intended). Crafted from UV-resistant mesh in your choice of color, this essential outdoor accessory is also lightweight, ergonomically designed, and features a detachable side tray.

AMAZON

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner With Adjustable Canopy Shade

$79.99

Camping in the summer? Stay shaded with this nifty setup. Plus, the recliner glides into an ergonomic zero-gravity position with elastic cords that immediately adjust to your body. Hello, comfort.

Best Chair With Removable Footrest

Go from sitting upright to fully reclined with this foldable camping chair by Outdoor Living Suntime. The footrest can be quickly and easily detached and reattached. Plus, the back can recline from 90 to 130 degrees. Prepare to be the most comfortable person at the campsite.

AMAZON

Outdoor Living Suntime Portable Mesh Chair with Removable Footrest

$69.99

Easily switch from sitting and eating to reclining and napping with this chair from Outdoor Living Suntime. The footrest easily detaches with the twist of a knob for the ultimate double-duty setup.

Best Budget Buy

Nothing like a classic backpack chair. And this one's way better than your average. Featuring a four-position reclining backrest, built-in beverage holder, head pillow, large storage pocket, and ventilated seat, GCI's recliner offers optimal quality at an incredibly reasonable cost.

AMAZON

GCI Outdoor Wilderness Reclining Portable Backpack Chair

$59.99

Not looking to spend a pretty penny but still searching for a high-quality folding chair? This is your answer. The model sports backpack straps, a cup holder, a four-position reclining backrest, a built-in pillow, and luxe wooden armrests.

