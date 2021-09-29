The Best Office Chairs to Buy on Amazon

Office chairs are the unsung heroes of any office space. They frequently get more use than any other piece of furniture, helping to support you through your morning coffee all the way to the last (Zoom) meeting of the day, so it's crucial to find just the right one.

Advertisement

The very best office chairs look as good as they feel, combining all-day comfort with great style that elevates your professional aesthetic. As it turns out, Amazon is full of office chairs that check these boxes and then some.

Here, we highlight the best office chairs on Amazon for every budget, body, and aesthetic.

Best Overall

This chair boasts the comfort, style, and functionality of super high-end options (we're looking at you, Herman Miller) at a friendlier price point. Nearly every aspect of the chair can be adjusted to your body's needs, including the height, back recliner, arms, and seat depth, so it's easy to find the right configuration for all-day-long comfort. It's also incredibly simple to assemble, arriving to your home in just a few pieces, and the pieces are made with commercial-grade materials, so you can feel confident that it's built to last.

Best Splurge

Speaking of high-end, if you're in the mood to splurge, then do yourself (and your body) a favor and invest in this office chair. A great option for people with back problems, the chair features LiveBack technology that's designed to mimic the natural movements of your spine as you change positions throughout the day. Meanwhile, the seat's built-in air pockets provide premium comfort for your tush, while the armrests can be adjusted 360 degrees, giving you the option to spin them aside when you need a little more elbow room. The chair also happens to come in ​a ton​ of different hues, so you'll have no trouble finding the right fit for your aesthetic.

Best Value

Don't want to spend next month's rent on a chair? Then add this affordable but super-comfy option to your cart ASAP. At less than $100, it's a total steal, especially considering its ergonomic design, which will make your back happy all the way through the mid-afternoon slump and beyond. The breathable mesh backrest will keep you cool throughout the day, while the molded seat cushion, which rests on a solid plywood frame, will make you feel like you're sitting on a cloud. You can also adjust the chair's height and reclining position to meet your body's needs of the moment.

Advertisement

Most Stylish

With its velvet upholstery and gilded accents, this chair is a great way to add a touch of glam comfort to your office aesthetic. It comes in virtually every color of the rainbow, ranging from a soft pink to a rich emerald green, so it's a breeze to find the perfect complement to your home office design. But the chair is more than just pretty; it's also incredibly comfortable, composed of a high-density foam seat coupled with an ergonomic back design that will provide plenty of support throughout long work days.

Best Kneeling Chair

Ergonomic kneeling chairs are designed to gently tilt your pelvis forward, encouraging a more natural posture than a traditional chair, making the chairs great for people with certain back problems. And this kneeling chair, designed by Peter Opsvik in 1979, is among the best ones on the market. The chair minimizes pressure on your spine while promoting good posture, providing extended comfort. And the curved wood frame gently rocks with your body's movements, softly stimulating your muscles to decrease the negative impact of static sitting. It also happens to come in eight fun hues, so it will look great in diverse aesthetics while maximizing your daily comfort.