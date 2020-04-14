17 Hanging Chairs That Add Movement to Your Space

Looking to create the perfect spot to relax? Whether you want a cozy reading nook or a special conversation space, hanging chairs like these will definitely de-stress any day instantly. The popular and stylish seating option is a playful addition to any abode, both indoors and out. And they come in so many styles, so you're sure to find one that works well with your decor.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Pro tip: Many of these chairs do not come with hanging hardware. Before you make a purchase, be sure you can locate a sturdy ceiling beam or stud to hang your chair. If you are unsure, seek professional help to make sure you are swinging pretty (and securely).

Here are 17 of the best hanging chairs that will have you chilling out in no time.

The fringe on this hippie-inspired seat will make you want to kick up your feet and swing your worries away. The Brazilian designed macrame lounge chair is handcrafted and comes with a hanging kit that makes setup easy. Connect it to a wood beam, a strong tree branch, or chair stand. You can create a relaxing spot in a snap with this affordable style.

This beautifully crafted hanging chair from Anthropologie is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, making it an excellent spot for nighttime stargazing or daytime wine sipping. The peacock design promotes fame and good luck in feng shui, which makes this style a must-have even more. Take note: the cushion is sold separately.

Turn a corner of a bedroom or living room into a space with a serious wow factor by hanging this leather lounger. With a minimalist feel, this design has a circular frame with a sheet of natural thick leather hanging loose within it to create a sleek, sexy, and oh-so-comfortable experience. Perfect both for indoor and well-covered outdoor spaces, choose from a selection of leather in ochre, brown, or black. Vegan options are also available. This touch of luxury comes with a soft blanket bolster to increase the cozy quotient even more.

Advertisement

Providing you with an excellent place to perch after a long day, this hanging chair features an aluminum stand and poly blend material that keeps it weather-resistant. The unit comes with a cozy cushion that's removable. Relax with a good book and a glass of rosé. We dare you not to doze off inside this nest.

This rattan porch swing for two was made for best friend catch-ups or lazy summer snoozes. Inspired by a Scandinavian design from the 1960s, this hanging swing chair is handcrafted of bent rattan that comes with a heavy-duty loop and rope to ensure it's super sturdy. This is best for indoors and should be kept away from direct sunlight. But if you choose to install it on a covered porch or patio, remember to moisten the bench every month with a damp cloth to prevent the rattan from cracking.

Perfect both indoors or out, this easy breezy hammock chair from Pier 1 is an affordable way to put your feet up and take it easy wherever you hang it. The versatile style works in a patio, garden, porch, or bedroom seating. We can even see it in the corner of a family room for a little boho touch. Add a colorful throw pillow and you're good to go with the flow.

Advertisement

Picture this stylish rattan seat hanging in the corner of your bedroom to complete your coastal decor dream. This iconic design from Serena & Lily features a sculptural frame with a scooped seat that cradles you as you float. Meant for indoors only, the style comes in both a natural and this cloud-like white finish.

One of Europe's most important architects and designers, Nanna Ditzel designed the original rattan Hanging Egg Chair in 1959, and this groundbreaking design has enjoyed worldwide critical acclaim ever since. Made with sustainable, durable rattan, this distinctive indoor-only chair is both a conversation piece and a delightful place to unwind. Hanging it anywhere in your home will instantly elevate its decor.

Brazilian design informs the open weave of this resin wicker hanging chair. Designed by Hettler Tüllmann, this breezy style hangs beautifully outdoors or indoors. Two plush textured cushions made of weather-resistant fabric are tucked inside for an ultra-comfy seat. The galvanized metal chain and hook are built to withstand the elements as well.

Advertisement

Perfect for a kid's room or a shady spot under a tree, we think this ADVOKAIR is the best hammock chair out there at this price point. Easy to install, the safe and durable spreader bar makes the swing more stable, and its design prevents the rope from sliding, to ensure your safety. It can support up to 500 pounds of weight and is extremely comfortable. And if this desert-inspired color scheme isn't your cup of tea, the hanging chair comes in more neutral fabric options as well.

While the midcentury modern lines of this sultry hanging chair make it look like it is meant for an indoor setting only, it's made entirely of weather-resistant materials, making it perfect for an outdoor room. The lacquered stainless steel framing comes in 13 different finishes. That outdoor synthetic leather upholstery is available in an array of colors. Swinging in this stylish lounger will take anyone's cares away. Plus, it might be fun just to look at it from afar in your pad too.

Dream-catching is guaranteed in this sweet retreat. The delicate all-natural macrame design of this hanging swing chair is sure to calm your senses. Before you slip into a deep state of relaxation, take note: the rope seen here is not included, and the pretty pod is intended for indoor use only.

Advertisement

Hang out and hide out on the patio in this breezy, handwoven lounge chair from CB2. The faux wicker pod suspends a cozy, sheltering perch that stands up to the elements. In a time-intensive process that takes two artisans seven days to complete, off-white recyclable resin is handwoven onto a powder-coated aluminum frame. A tufted cushion in weather-resistant taupe polyester tucks right in for a comfy spot to curl up.

Escape to a cocoon of serenity with this hanging porch chair. The modern style and weather-resistant construction make it an easy addition to any indoor or outdoor space. The purchase comes with an adjustable 78.5-inch chain and plush all-weather fabric cushion, so get ready, your kickback time is coming.

For an over-the-top option, we give you this bubble chair. This is the original hanging design from Finland created by Eero Aarnio in 1968. They are still being made today from the same facility that perfected the blown acrylic technique. The striking sphere shape comes with a non-slip leather cushion in white, silver, black, and tan, as well as a 6-foot long chain. Other custom lengths are available, but it is emphasized the lounge chair should be hung between 6 and 9 inches from the floor. The aerodynamic shape features unique acoustics that creates a quiet space while sitting inside, not to mention allowing light in from all directions.

Advertisement

Pro tip: This is a definite investment meant to last a lifetime and it should be installed professionally.

Escape to a zen zone with the Abate hanging chair. Made with synthetic rattan weave, a sturdy powder-coated frame, and a plush all-weather fabric cushion, this teardrop design works both indoors and out. The matching 78.5" solid steel chain adds to the bold look of this chic seat. It's a smart and stylish addition to any modern patio or living room.

Comfortable and sturdy, the seat and frame of this egg chair from Amazon is constructed of polyethylene rattan resin wicker and wrapped around an aluminum frame for weather-resistant durability. That said, the charcoal gray look would work equally well indoors for a bedroom and beyond. It comes with a comfy seat and headrest cushions, making it an ideal lounge chair to catch up on that book club reading you're a bit behind on.