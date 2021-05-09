8 Hammock Decor Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram

With temperatures continuing to rise, all we want to do is spend our free time lounging on a cute hammock — indoors or outdoors, we're not picky! This desire was further encouraged by all the cute hammock decor ideas we've been seeing on Instagram. Have no clue what we're talking about? Get ready to feel inspired.

1. A Garden Escape

We're in love with @frenchcountrycottage's simple garden setup featuring a white hammock, stool side table, cozy pillows and throws, and plenty of hydrangeas.

2. A Full Seating Area

Why have just one hammock when you can have an entire seating area of hammocks? This is the patio spot of our summertime dreams, courtesy of @monhamac.

3. Bedroom Seating

Instead of having a corner chair in your bedroom, @codec_india makes a case for a corner hammock. And hey, maybe it will even prevent you from piling your clothes there?

4. A Special Corner

Using an arc hammock stand, @conniegrant1 created an enviable relaxation corner. We are particularly in love with the black accents and added stepping stones.

5. Natural Textures

We can't get enough of how @cliquishdecor styled this space with refreshing white hues and natural textures to create a spa-like environment. We feel more relaxed already.

6. A Statement Hammock

Underneath an open-roof pergola, @yellowleafhammocks shows a single hammock surrounded by glowing orb lights, lanterns, and string lights. This proves that one hammock and some great lighting can make all the difference in an outdoor space (especially at night).

7. A Matching Hammock

A hammock that matches the nearby blooming flowers? Yes, please! We love this simple-but-sweet idea from @hartaliving.

8. A Bookcase Design