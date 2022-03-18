This Front-of-the-House Refresh Is Porch Goals and Curb Appeal in One

The backyard may be the obvious outdoor entertaining spot, but don't forget about the front porch. This second gathering space isn't just there for curb appeal value, but is a bona-fide hangout area all of its own. And with spring in full swing, it's just the right time to refresh your front-of-the-house.
To do so, turn to graphic touches reminiscent of classic Palm Springs and glam Miami to make the most of your outdoor decor. The best part? You can get statement-making pieces on a budget, because Walmart has you covered with all the picture perfect options. Scroll on for a charming porch look that's oh-so-easy to recreate — and get some major inspo.
1. Mainstays 2-Piece Rocking Chair Set, $198
The shining jewel of any porch? A comfy and chic seating arrangement, of course. This goes-with-everything chair set with soft but fade-resistant cushions means you can enjoy sitting outside season after season.
2. Better Homes & Gardens Plant Stand, $22.97
For double tap-worthy curb appeal, bring in all of the leafy greens. Mix in blooms for color or plants of different heights for interest, and define the space with a rustic wood plant stand.
3. Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Toss Pillow, $12.82
Want comfy vibes? Add plush texture to your porch setup with a toss pillow. Bonus: This ivory one — with a classic geometric pattern — is water resistant and UV-treated for long-lasting use.
4. Mainstays Geometric Outdoor Area Rug, $39.94
A soft rug anchors any space together, and the front porch is no exception. Level up the care-free atmosphere with this geometric navy rug and soak up the relaxation.
Also pictured:
- DecMode Outdoor Bench, $530.25
- Tristian Modern Outdoor Side Table, $82.16
- Safavieh Outdoor Concrete Accent Table, $108.26
- PAVILIA Knitted Throw Blanket, $40.99
- Desert Fields Cotton Throw with Pom Poms, $47.99
- PiccoCasa Soft Knitted Throw Blanket, $59.99
- Libbey Cantina Glass Pitcher, $29.99
- The Pioneer Woman Adeline Glass Pitcher, $14.72
- Libbey Atlantis Glass Pitcher, $29.99
- Libbey Modern Bar Boozy Brunch Entertaining Set, $33.07
- How to Do Things: A Timeless Guide to a Simpler Life, $19.58
- Timber Press Guide to Vegetable Gardening in Southern California, $18.79
- Flower Eyewear Drew Barrymore Frankie Reading Glasses, $19.94
- Lerman Decor Ceramic Jug, $19.88