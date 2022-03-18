This Front-of-the-House Refresh Is Porch Goals and Curb Appeal in One

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

The backyard may be the obvious outdoor entertaining spot, but don't forget about the front porch. This second gathering space isn't just there for curb appeal value, but is a bona-fide hangout area all of its own. And with spring in full swing, it's just the right time to refresh your front-of-the-house.

To do so, turn to graphic touches reminiscent of classic Palm Springs and glam Miami to make the most of your outdoor decor. The best part? You can get statement-making pieces on a budget, because Walmart has you covered with all the picture perfect options. Scroll on for a charming porch look that's oh-so-easy to recreate — and get some major inspo.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Image Credit: Walmart

The shining jewel of any porch? A comfy and chic seating arrangement, of course. This goes-with-everything chair set with soft but fade-resistant cushions means you can enjoy sitting outside season after season.

Image Credit: Walmart

For double tap-worthy curb appeal, bring in all of the leafy greens. Mix in blooms for color or plants of different heights for interest, and define the space with a rustic wood plant stand.

Image Credit: Walmart

Want comfy vibes? Add plush texture to your porch setup with a toss pillow. Bonus: This ivory one — with a classic geometric pattern — is water resistant and UV-treated for long-lasting use.

Image Credit: Walmart

A soft rug anchors any space together, and the front porch is no exception. Level up the care-free atmosphere with this geometric navy rug and soak up the relaxation.

Also pictured: