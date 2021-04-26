9 Balcony Decor Ideas We’re Stealing From Instagram

This spring and summer, all we want to do is spend time outside, which can be easily accomplished if you have an outdoor space like a balcony. Aside from giving you access to fresh air, a balcony can also double as a cute hangout space where you lounge, eat, read, nap, and more. To see what we mean, check out the following balcony decor ideas we're stealing from Instagram.
1. Cozy Neutrals
Between the neutral palette, soft glowing lights, and fresh flowers, we can't get enough.
2. A Corner Sofa Hack
That corner sofa makes this balcony look way bigger than it actually is.
3. A Hammock Setup
Just looking at this balcony hammock is making us feel more relaxed. Genius.
4. A Sweet Bistro Set
By adding a bistro set to your balcony, you can make it feel like a homey outdoor cafe.
5. A Garden Oasis
This balcony garden is made even better with the lounge chair addition. Now, you can take an outdoor nap amongst the greenery.
6. Black Accents
These black balcony accents make the space feel more modern, yet still welcoming.
7. Think Pink
When paired with the china tableware and vintage-cooking pillows, those pink accents are giving us understated cottagecore vibes.
8. Wall Greenery
To make your balcony feel as outdoorsy as possible, consider adding greenery to the walls and beams.
9. A Makeshift Canopy
This DIY canopy is both fashionable and functional. While looking cute and cozy, it can also give you a bit of sun coverage.
When Anna Gragert isn’t trying to create a groundbreaking third-person bio for herself, she's working as the senior lifestyle editor at Hunker. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com