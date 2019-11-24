26 Genius Gifts That Travelers Will Actually Use

We all know at least one person who seems to have the travel bug at all times. Whether they're trekking to faraway lands or enjoying a local staycation, it's important to make sure all the travel essentials are packed. The holiday season is the perfect time to treat your jet-setting friend to thoughtful gifts that will make their next trip infinitely easier. From unique virtual experiences to stylish packing essentials, here are the best travel gift ideas to treat the frequent flier in your life.

Take the guesswork out of the ultimate travel gift and let your giftee choose their own adventure. With Tinggly's gift box, travelers can choose from over 550 IRL experiences all over the world. And with each experience gifted, the brand pledges to offset carbon emissions by 200% and remove 11 pounds of plastic from rivers, lakes, and oceans.

While necessary, passports aren't exactly designed with style in mind. Fortunately, this adorable passport holder will instantly elevate its look while making it easy to spot and grab in the abyss of your bag.

Designed to seamlessly fit into virtually any suitcase, these cubes make organized packing simple, easy, and stylish. They can also be personalized with a monogram to make the gift extra special.

Sleep soundly with Ostrichpillow's ergonomic eye mask, which is designed to block out 100% of light and has six comforting layers, ideal for any face shape and size.

This bag from Beis has a built-in shelving system that can hang from hooks or closets for easy access during any weekend getaway, making it a great travel backpack for a weekend getaway.

For the friend who likes to enjoy an in-flight cocktail, go for a cocktail kit like this one from W&P. They come in convenient tin cases and have all the ingredients and tools needed to whip up cocktails like a Moscow Mule, margarita, and old fashioned.

When dim hotel lights just won't do, you can find picture-perfect lighting at any time with this handy LED mirror.

Available in 13 sophisticated colors, with the option to personalize it with a monogram, this jewelry case will keep all jewelry secure and tangle-free.

Ideal for glosses, powders, lipsticks, and other essentials that tend to get lost in large bags and totes, this treasure guarantees high-style organization.

With interior pockets and a durable polycarbonate shell, you'll never find a spilled shampoo bottle or broken compact in your suitcase again.

Just as great for a trip to the coffee shop as an adventure abroad, this tech case will make wrangling unruly cords a problem of the past.

Make any hotel feel like home with the travel sack from Coyuchi. Like a chic sleeping bag made of 300-thread-count organic cotton, it also comes with a pillowcase for a luxury sleeping experience.

This adjustable, bamboo-fabric travel pillow will mold to any situation that you're in, be it a cramped car or a first-class seat.

When cramming clothes into a suitcase, the wrinkle struggle is very real. Make your loved one's travels way smoother with this simple steamer.

Not only will this beautiful tote hold a laptop, but it also provides compartments for pens, drinks, wallets, and keys, so there's really no better travel partner.

Trying to keep track of all of the tech items you need to pack can be a challenge, but not with this genius kit. Featuring earbuds and an earbud wrapper, a flash drive, cord organizer, USB wall charger, 3-in-1 charging cable, and even a password hint list, this clever little pouch has you covered.

For the traveler who's an avid camper, try the BioLite AlpenGlow 250. It has unique lighting modes and features — including party and candle light — and doubles as a power bank.

No need to skip out on buying extra souvenirs with Roam's expandable luggage collection. When fully expanded, they can add up to 28% more space, leaving more room for any vacation shopping trips.

Take note and keep track of cross-country travels with this unique notebook that lets you stitch each state that you visit as you move throughout the United States.

Sleep soundly wherever travels take you with this mini sound machine that has up to seven noise and light color options.

This discreet and collapsible bidet is ready for any vacation, near or far.

Since traveling with liquids is pretty limiting, these zero-waste body washes will come in handy for any traveler. All you need is water.

Perfect for inspiring your next vacation itinerary, this card deck will help travelers explore new places in ways they may not have thought of before.

A hefty power bank that packs a punch, travelers won't need to run to the nearest outlet when their devices are running low on battery. The BioLite Charge 80 PD can fully charge a 13-inch laptop and multiple devices at once. Plus, it makes a great stocking stuffer.

For extra long vacations, your favorite traveler needs a spacious, heavy-duty luggage like this option from July.

Got a friend or family member who can't get enough of the great outdoors? Gift them one of these IRL experiences that cover everything from surfing in Maui to hiking in Peru.