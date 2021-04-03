26 Iconic 'Shark Tank' Home Products That Are Still on the Market

With over a dozen seasons down and more to come, ​Shark Tank​ has brought us a lot of entertainment ​and​ a lot of cool home products. To find out which ones are still available for purchase, we combed through ​Shark Tank's​ product list and picked out some of the most notable items. From cleaning products to pillows that feature a hoodie, get ready for a trip down memory lane (and perhaps your next purchase).

The Best 'Shark Tank' Products

Work out in style with these wrist and ankle weights, available in two weights and multiple stunning colorways. In fact, the brand has grown so much since ​Shark Tank​ that it now offers workout classes through its online platform, Balacize.

Perfect for camping or backyard hangouts, this bug bite tool is the perfect tropical travel and summer accessory.

The no shoes in the house rule doesn't apply with these sneaker slippers.

This solar-powered lantern is perfect for camping or to keep around the house if the power goes out.

With over 33,000 reviews and 4.7-stars on Amazon, DUDE Wipes has become a must-have for bathrooms everywhere.

Featured in season one, these baskets are made of recycled chopsticks that would otherwise go to waste.

These non-toxic cleaning wipes are meant to tackle messes involving a lot of grease and grime.

After season two of ​Shark Tank​, Kiersten Hathcock went on to launch her own line of modern kids' furniture.

This apron is printed with everything you need to know to convert baking measurements.

This season four product remains firm in cold water and soft in hot water, so it works for every type of mess you could possibly encounter.

If this neck pillow with a hoodie isn't a travel essential, we don't know what is.

You can say goodbye to bugs getting all over your picnic food.

It's a bean bag chair, but it could also be a bed!

The Rapid Ramen maker will make perfect ramen for you in a matter of three minutes.

These eco-friendly cleaning products are plant-based and biodegradable.

Formerly known as Doorbot, the Ring Video Doorbell got its start on season five of ​Shark Tank​.

These are the first washable, reusable paper towels.

Thanks to this lightbulb, you can have full control over your lighting right from your smartphone.

This lamp unfolds from a book, making it a functional and unique light source.

Safe Grabs allows you to pull hot items out of the microwave without burning your hands.

These play mats for kids were designed to look like stylish rugs.

These automated indoor gardens take all the stress out of gardening.

These eco-friendly storage bags can be washed and then reused.

This guard saves you (and your stove) from getting covered in cooking splatter.

DrainWig catches all the hair that goes down your shower drain, so you'll never have to deal with clogged pipes ever again.

These eco-friendly cleaning products were a season 11 star.