26 Iconic 'Shark Tank' Home Products That Are Still on the Market

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated June 4, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

With over a dozen seasons down and more to come, ​Shark Tank​ has brought us a lot of entertainment ​and​ a lot of cool home products. To find out which ones are still available for purchase, we combed through ​Shark Tank's​ product list and picked out some of the most notable items. From cleaning products to pillows that feature a hoodie, get ready for a trip down memory lane (and perhaps your next purchase).

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best 'Shark Tank' Products

1. Bala Bangles Set, $37.25+

Work out in style with these wrist and ankle weights, available in two weights and multiple stunning colorways. In fact, the brand has grown so much since ​Shark Tank​ that it now offers workout classes through its online platform, Balacize.

Advertisement

2. Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, $9.99

Perfect for camping or backyard hangouts, this bug bite tool is the perfect tropical travel and summer accessory.

Advertisement

3. Happy Feet Slippers Standard Sneaker Slippers, $27

The no shoes in the house rule doesn't apply with these sneaker slippers.

Advertisement

4. LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern, $29.95

This solar-powered lantern is perfect for camping or to keep around the house if the power goes out.

Advertisement

5. DUDE Wipes (3-Pack), $8.98

With over 33,000 reviews and 4.7-stars on Amazon, DUDE Wipes has become a must-have for bathrooms everywhere.

Advertisement

6. Chopstick Art Folding Baskets, $40+

Featured in season one, these baskets are made of recycled chopsticks that would otherwise go to waste.

Advertisement

7. Grease Monkey Wipes, $10.91

These non-toxic cleaning wipes are meant to tackle messes involving a lot of grease and grime.

Advertisement

8. Mod Mom Toy Box, $446

After season two of ​Shark Tank​, Kiersten Hathcock went on to launch her own line of modern kids' furniture.

9. The Smart Baker Cheat Sheet Baking Apron, $24.95

This apron is printed with everything you need to know to convert baking measurements.

10. Scrub Daddy Sponge Scrubber, $7.64

This season four product remains firm in cold water and soft in hot water, so it works for every type of mess you could possibly encounter.

11. HoodiePillow Inflatable Neck Pillow, $24.95

If this neck pillow with a hoodie isn't a travel essential, we don't know what is.

12. PicnicPal Plus Food Tent, $24.99

You can say goodbye to bugs getting all over your picnic food.

13. CordaRoy's Corduroy Bean Bag Chair, $264.69

It's a bean bag chair, but it could also be a bed!

14. Rapid Ramen Cooker, $10.99

The Rapid Ramen maker will make perfect ramen for you in a matter of three minutes.

15. Better Life Cleaning Products, $7.45+

These eco-friendly cleaning products are plant-based and biodegradable.

16. Ring Video Doorbell, $99.99

Formerly known as Doorbot, the Ring Video Doorbell got its start on season five of ​Shark Tank​.

17. Bambooee Reusable Bamboo Towel (3-pack), $43.39

These are the first washable, reusable paper towels.

18. Ilumi Bluetooth Smart LED Light Bulb, $49.99

Thanks to this lightbulb, you can have full control over your lighting right from your smartphone.

19. Lumio Lito Classic, $225

This lamp unfolds from a book, making it a functional and unique light source.

20. Safe Grabs Multi-Purpose Silicone Original Microwave Mat, $24.95

Safe Grabs allows you to pull hot items out of the microwave without burning your hands.

21. Little Nomad Play Mat, $119

These play mats for kids were designed to look like stylish rugs.

22. Ēdn SmallGarden, $299

These automated indoor gardens take all the stress out of gardening.

23. Stasher Silicone Food Storage Bags, $16.99

These eco-friendly storage bags can be washed and then reused.

24. Frywall Splatter Guard, $19.95

This guard saves you (and your stove) from getting covered in cooking splatter.

25. DrainWig Shower Drain Protectors, $6.99

DrainWig catches all the hair that goes down your shower drain, so you'll never have to deal with clogged pipes ever again.

26. Blueland Cleaning Products, $6+

These eco-friendly cleaning products were a season 11 star.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy