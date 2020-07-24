20 Hot Weather Home Accessories to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

If you're wondering how to stay cool during this hotter-than-average summer, you're not alone. Normal summer activities like beach trips and pool dips may be back on the schedule, but staying cool in your own home is always a challenge. So, instead of just relying on A/C to cool things down, beat the heat and enjoy all of summer's sensory pleasures with these hot weather home and outdoor accessories.

Advertisement

Bring back childhood memories of sitting outside in the grass eating homemade popsicles. Nothing is better than cooling off on a hot day with a popsicle (unless you add a little booze for a buzzy adult treat, that is).

These frozen pint glasses are the solution for warm beer on a hot day. They can be used for any beverage you want to keep cold, but not watered down.

Fits in the fridge and also has a handle, so you can carry around your fave cold brew in your hot apartment as you move from the hot kitchen to the hot dining room to the hot living room.

Forgot to chill the bottle and need a cold glass of wine STAT? This icy spear slides into a wine bottle and chills that adult juice perfectly.

Advertisement

The soft, distinguished texture of linen and the high permeability of the fabric will keep your body cool and dry while you sleep. Linen's absorbing fibers are dirt-resistant and wick off moisture without holding on to bacteria, keeping your sheets cleaner than regular cotton.

Who needs to go to the spa when you can drink spa water at home? This gorgeous, sustainably sourced mango wood drink dispenser will cool your body and mind on a hot day.

There is nothing worse than trying to sleep in a hot room — we've all tried to do a makeshift version of this and it never works. So we'd willingly put down some cold hard cash for a fan that shoots cool air between the sheets.

We're all too familiar with the flip-the-pillow game when trying to find the cold side of the pillow. This non-toxic, adjustable pillow will keep the perfect temperature so you can sleep soundly.

Advertisement

Finally, a fan that will complement any room. Put this bad boy on your desk and you will be whistlin' while you work.

A pool hammock? Sign us up! Made of Sunbrella fabric that's soft and resistant to UV rays, this floating hammock is perfect for a floating afternoon nap.

Our furry friends definitely feel the heat in the summer months. This cooling mat will be their new favorite in their chillaxing zone.

If you want to soak up some rays, you're going to need to ensure your laptop doesn't preheat to 400 degrees by accident. Luckily, these feet will keep your precious device cool.

Advertisement

If ice cream is your favorite treat, this maker will seriously elevate all those super hot days.

Sweaty necks are the worst, especially when you're sweating through all of your shirts. This neck cooling device lets you feel super good in the scorching sun.

It's a personal AC unit on your neck ... what's not to love. With two mini fans, you can feel the breeze even when no one else at the party is.

Even though these look like they belong in a deluxe spa, these ice globes are sure to keep you feeling good even on the most intense summer days.

Advertisement

Ice packs don't have to be reserved for injuries. Fill up one of these bad boys, throw it on your forehead and soak up the feeling of sweet cold relief.

This set was meant for summer. With a personal fan, towel, and water bottle, you can stay cool during workouts or when, ya know, you're simply existing in August.

Remember when snow cones used to bring you so much joy as a kid? This fun snow cone maker will bring all the mems back.

Overheating during bedtime is the worst feeling, especially during those relentless summer months. These sheets will make sleepytime extra comfy with their light feel.