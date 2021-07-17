The 8 Best Hot Weather Products at Costco

Summer is in full swing, which means it's time to figure out how to beat the heat. Fortunately, Costco has plenty of items in stock to help you stay cool without any air conditioning. From outdoor gear for summer parties to kitchen tools for making frozen treats and special bedding to keep you comfortable at night, here are the best hot weather products to buy from Costco right now.

Without question, 2021 is the year of the summer party. And no outdoor fête would be complete without this bar table and cooler, which is perfect for that one-two punch of drinks and snacks.

No, a tabletop fan isn't anything new, but what we love about this specific model is how ​not​ new it looks. That is, it looks as if it belongs at a 1930s archeological dig in Egypt — and that's an aesthetic we dig.

No one likes sleeping on the hot side of a pillow, which is why it's key to invest in some cooling pillows for the summer.

If you haven't been using an insulated tumbler to keep your drinks icy, you've been missing out. These tumblers guarantee a cool beverage for 15 hours.

Forget flip-flopping in bed when it's too hot — this cooling mattress topper will keep you comfortable all night long.

Umbrellas are great shade providers on patios, but what about spaces that can't be covered by them, like a pool? That's where this shade sail comes in handy.

This all-in-one handheld blender is perfect for making single-serving smoothies, and for making all those TikTok-famous whipped drinks!

A cooling blanket might seem like a bit of an oxymoron, since it's supposed to simultaneously keep you warm and cold, but that's just what this throw does. One side has cooling technology that keeps the surface cool to the touch, while the other is warming but breathable.