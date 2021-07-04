13 IKEA Summer Finds Under $8

Now that summer is officially here, all we want to do is prepare ourselves for warm temperatures, beach days, BBQs, and picnics galore. To help us do so, we searched through IKEA's site for some of the retailer's most essential summer items. The best part? All of them are under $8.

For both indoor and outdoor use, this lantern is perfect for those late summer nights when everyone wants to feel as cozy as possible.

This reusable waterproof bag is a must-have for beach and lake trips.

This ice pack can be used on its own or attached directly to your food containers for easy, temperature-controlled transport.

This chic bag is perfect for a summer visit to the farmers market.

This thin duvet was designed to help you keep your cool after a long, hot day.

This water bottle has a separate container that allows you to infuse your beverage with different summer fruits and veggies.

In addition to keeping yourself hydrated during the summer season, don't forget to do the same with your precious plant babies.

Who's ready for a BBQ?

For kids who need to remain entertained at the beach (and for adults who need to embrace their inner child).

These colorful ice cream scoops are basically summer essentials.

Use these lights to create a cozy outdoor space where you can lounge with friends during crisp summer nights.

Suddenly, we find ourselves craving homemade ice pops.

What would summer be without a refreshing, fruity candle to commemorate the season?