15 Amazon Products Under $50 to Keep You Cool During the Worst of Summer

Let's face it: It's hot.

It's hot in the backyard, the bedroom, the car, and basically everywhere in between. But here's the good news. With a few simple gadgets, you can instantly cool yourself down on even the most sweltering summer days.

Check out these unique, game-changing finds for every corner of your life. Oh – and they're all under $50.

This face roller is the dream tool for both cooling and de-puffing your face. It's basically a blessing to the world. It helps remedy sunburns and is especially valuable after a big night out. Simply throw it in your freezer for 10 to 15 minutes (or longer) and you're good to go.

With just a 10-minute assembly, this water mister is ideal not only for cooling down people but also for watering your plants. Win-win!

No matter the beverage, oversized ice cubes are just more fun. Up your hosting game with these bad boys that will keep your drink chilled for way longer.

Not only does this comforter look like a literal cloud, but it's also as light as one. The microfiber material is super breathable, allowing you to feel cozy without overheating. It comes in three other colors — black, navy, and dark grey.

This pocket fan can last on one charge for over 20 hours. It's a crucial accessory for any and all camping, hiking, or amusement park adventures.

There are very few things worse than an overheating laptop. That noise is pretty equivalent to the spinning wheel of death (if you know, you know). Protect your computer from damage while saving yourself from secondhand heat.

Humans aren't the only ones suffering through hot summer days. Keep your pets cool with this uniquely shaped dog bed. The elevated design will increase airflow and keep your best friend just as comfortable as you are. It also comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

There is nothing better than resting your head on a cold pillow. Give your whole body that treatment with this silky soft and super breathable sheet set that comes in pretty much any color you can imagine.

This bottle looks just as cool as it keeps your water. It holds the cold for up to 24 hours and comes with three interchangeable caps.

Keep cool for hours with these versatile towels. Bonus: They provide major sun protection. Bye-bye burns.

This mini-fridge is just as functional as it is adorable. It would simply make the sweetest gift — unique, affordable, and useful for truly anyone in your life.

These ultra-luxe gel memory foam pillows are the perfect addition to the pillowcases above.

This hat is basically magic. Get this — it cools to 30 degrees below average body temperature in less than 30 seconds. It's also sleek, which is obviously important. Wet it, ring it, then wave it, and obtain nearly instant comfort.

The hot leather car seats are just as painful for your animals as they are for you. This cooling pad can also be used in a crate and the backyard, and even doubles as a pee pad.

It's hard to find a fan that works well and looks great at an affordable price. This subtle fan is a sleek addition to any room of the house.