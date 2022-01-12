The Best Ice Rollers on Amazon to Up Your Self-Care Game

By Erin Lassner January 12, 2022
Our Editorial Process
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

With a multitude of beauty and wellness benefits, ice rollers are an easy addition to anyone's morning or evening routine. You simply refrigerate or freeze the tool, roll it along either your face or body, and experience both immediate and long-term results. Here's a quick rundown of what makes these rollers so life-changing: They smooth, firm, and lift skin; promote blood circulation; shrink pores; remove wrinkles; and reduce redness and puffiness.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Not sold yet? Don't worry, there's more. Cryotherapy — also known as cold therapy — has medical benefits, like relieving migraines and muscle aches, plus it calms and relaxes your body. With this endless list of perks in mind, we present you with the five best ice rollers, all available on Amazon.

Best Splurge

Depuff, tighten, and detoxify with this professional-grade tool to reveal clearer, sculpted, more radiant skin. Use the smaller end around the eyes and the larger one for the remainder of your face both morning and night for ultimate results.

AMAZON

BeautyBio Skin Icing Cryo Roller

$85.00

If you're looking for a professional-grade tool, then this roller is certainly for you. The two stainless steel heads work double duty for the face and under the eyes, chilling the skin to a perfect 45 degrees Fahrenheit — a temperature known to increase circulation and collagen production as well as flush out toxins.

Best Overall

Suitable for all skin types, easy to use and clean, and highly rated by thousands and thousands of customers, Esarora's ice roller is an easy choice. It has a detachable head that can be stored in the refrigerator when not in use and then placed in the freezer right before application. It's a great way to cool and care for the skin post-sun exposure.

AMAZON

Esarora Ice Roller

$18.99

This absolute fan favorite checks all the boxes. It's well made, very affordable, and a versatile size and material for all skin types and areas. It's no wonder over 1 million Esarora rollers have already been sold. The brand recommends cleaning the treatment area and applying cream or gel on the skin while you wait for the roller head to quickly cool in the freezer.

Best Eye Roller

Enjoy two ice rollers specifically made for different parts of the face. The smaller one is the perfect size and shape for the eye socket. Either keep the ice rollers in the fridge all the time, or freeze them for 10-15 minutes before each use.

AMAZON

MAANGE Ice Rollers for Face and Eye

$16.99

This set of stainless steel rollers includes two head sizes to target all the right spots. The small one is specifically made for the eye socket to eliminate eye bags, relieve eye fatigue, and combat dark circles. It can also be used on other facial areas that the larger roller can't reach.

Most Versatile

The larger roller — also known as an ABS roller — is ideal for full body use. Roll it on legs and arms or neck and back for immediate relief of muscles, body pain, and to reduce overall inflammation. The smaller roller does everything from relieve eye fatigue to reduce acne scarring. Take just five minutes out of your day to implement this easy form of self-care.

AMAZON

KeyHalo 2-Pack Ice Roller

$13.99

Can't decide which style you'd prefer? It's all good — get both! Each ice roller in this two-pack has a different purpose. Use the larger one, filled with water and beads, for sore necks and overworked muscles as well as on the face for a refreshing, complexion-improving, headache-reducing experience. Go with the smaller stainless steel roller to prevent wrinkles, shrink pores, and calm the skin on your face and around your eyes.

Best for Full Body Use

Roll the device along your legs, feet, back, and neck to ease body aches and pains. Filled with a non-toxic cooling gel, this fitness massager is doctor recommended and customer-approved. The tool can also be warmed for a soothing hot treatment.

AMAZON

Prime Fitness Cold Massage Roller Ball

$21.49

This tool is thoughtfully made to soothe sore muscles. If you place it inside the freezer for one to two hours, it will remain cold for up to three. Bonus? It can also be warmed in a bowl of hot water for five to 10 minutes for heat therapy. It will remain hot for up to 20 minutes.

Beauty products for face massage in nature with shadows..
The Best Face Rollers on Amazon
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy