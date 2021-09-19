19 Pet Beds That Are Equally Ridiculous and Adorable

If you're a pet owner, chances are you've spent quite some time browsing the internet for ways to treat them. From stylish indoor and outdoor dog houses to unique but borderline ridiculous cat scratchers, there are endless ways to keep you and your pet entertained. But when it comes to comfort, a pet bed is essential. However, don't think they have to be plain and boring to be cozy. Check out 19 of the most adorable pet beds you can buy online, below.

1. Toasty Cat The Original Bread Cat Bed, $49

We can't get enough of this bread loaf bed. Not only is it absolutely adorable, but it's also made of memory foam and comes with two plush toys.

2. Star Wars The Mandalorian's The Child Cat and Dog Bed, $26.01

Geek out with your furry friend with this cave-style bed — perfect for smaller pets.

3. Happy Paws Essentials Instant Cup Noodles Dog and Cat Bed, $62.18-$103.84

This instant noodle cup pet bed is an instant win in our book.

4. Fld Pizza Pet Bed and Blanket, $23.99

Not to be cheesy, but this pizza bed-and-blanket combo is beyond cute.

5. Tonbo Soft Plush Waffle Pet Bed, $29.99

From lattes to rainbows, Tonbo has no shortage of cute pet beds. But we're especially loving this waffle bed that comes with a chicken wing plush toy.

6. Frisco Novelty Unicorn Covered Cat and Dog Bed, $21.99

Add a touch of magic to your home with this sweet unicorn bed.

7. My Vin Chester Pumpkin Pet Bed, $79

Get ready for fall with this surprisingly stylish pumpkin pet bed.

8. Hollypet Self-Warming Crab Pet Bed, $26.99

It'd be tough for your pet not to get cozy in this self-warming crab bed.

9. Petgrow Banana Pet Bed House, $21.99

Your pet will go bananas for this one (pun fully intended).

10. Colorful House Car Pet Bed, $49.99

Talk about a modern pet accessory — this luxe car bed will have your pets sleeping in style.

11. YML Pineapple Covered Cat and Dog Bed, $399.99-$59.99

Give your pet the Spongebob life with this pineapple design.

12. Best Friends by Sheri Disney ​Nightmare Before Christmas​ Cat and Dog Bed, $39.95

Get spooky all year long with this ​Nightmare Before Christmas​ Jack Skellington option.

13. Pawz Road Cat Sleeping Bag, $16.99

Your pet can wrap itself in a little cocoon with this self-warming sleeping bag.

14. Dog Life Shop Dragon Pet Bed, $75.90-$85.90

Just imagine your pet curling up in this whimsical dragon bed.

15. S-Lifeeling Tart Pet Bed, $28.99

The only thing sweeter than this bed is your pet sleeping soundly in it.

16. Hollypet Tree Pet Bed, $27.99

No need to be stumped if you're debating whether to buy this tree bed or not.

17. YML Strawberry Covered Cat and Dog Bed (Small), $39.99

Make your home a little extra colorful with this plump little strawberry bed.

18. Maple Raccoon Milk Carton Pet Bed, $53.23

Got milk? Try any of these carton houses for a new and fun design.

19. You & Me Cactus Pet Bed, $29.99

This cactus bed comes with a hanging flower toy for your pet to play with when they're not snoozing.

