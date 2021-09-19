19 Pet Beds That Are Equally Ridiculous and Adorable

If you're a pet owner, chances are you've spent quite some time browsing the internet for ways to treat them. From stylish indoor and outdoor dog houses to unique but borderline ridiculous cat scratchers, there are endless ways to keep you and your pet entertained. But when it comes to comfort, a pet bed is essential. However, don't think they have to be plain and boring to be cozy. Check out 19 of the most adorable pet beds you can buy online, below.

Advertisement

We can't get enough of this bread loaf bed. Not only is it absolutely adorable, but it's also made of memory foam and comes with two plush toys.

Geek out with your furry friend with this cave-style bed — perfect for smaller pets.

This instant noodle cup pet bed is an instant win in our book.

Not to be cheesy, but this pizza bed-and-blanket combo is beyond cute.

Advertisement

From lattes to rainbows, Tonbo has no shortage of cute pet beds. But we're especially loving this waffle bed that comes with a chicken wing plush toy.

Add a touch of magic to your home with this sweet unicorn bed.

Get ready for fall with this surprisingly stylish pumpkin pet bed.

It'd be tough for your pet not to get cozy in this self-warming crab bed.

Advertisement

Your pet will go bananas for this one (pun fully intended).

Talk about a modern pet accessory — this luxe car bed will have your pets sleeping in style.

Give your pet the Spongebob life with this pineapple design.

Get spooky all year long with this ​Nightmare Before Christmas​ Jack Skellington option.

Your pet can wrap itself in a little cocoon with this self-warming sleeping bag.

Advertisement

Just imagine your pet curling up in this whimsical dragon bed.

The only thing sweeter than this bed is your pet sleeping soundly in it.

No need to be stumped if you're debating whether to buy this tree bed or not.

Make your home a little extra colorful with this plump little strawberry bed.

Advertisement

Got milk? Try any of these carton houses for a new and fun design.

This cactus bed comes with a hanging flower toy for your pet to play with when they're not snoozing.