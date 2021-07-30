The 18 Most Ridiculous (and Adorable) Cat Scratchers You Can Buy

Most pet owners know that buying toys or furniture for cats can be a hit or miss. Truth be told, there's a good chance your cat might enjoy the cardboard box your latest pet haul came in rather than the toy itself. But since cats have a natural tendency to scratch — whether it's to sharpen their claws, stretch, or exercise — cat scratchers are an absolute must. Not only can they be fun for your feline friends, but they also might prevent your cat from digging their claws into your furniture.

So, why settle for a plain cat scratcher when there are so many fun and unique designs out there? Scroll through to check out 18 of the most ridiculous (and absolutely adorable) cat scratchers you can buy, below.

Support your cat's dream of becoming a DJ with this scratching deck.

Remember when buying mini laptops for your cat went viral on TikTok? Buy this laptop cat scratcher instead. Mouse included.

Treat your cat to some fish tacos along with this two-tier taco truck cat scratcher.

Your cat can hang ten in this two-tier surf shop cat scratcher, perfect for summer.

If you love yoga and want your cat to join in on the fun, try this yoga studio cat scratcher.

Throw it back to the mixtape days with this cassette scratcher.

Cottagecore but for cats? Sign us up. Plus, this scratcher comes with a bag of catnip.

If we could stay in this Mediterranean-style villa, we would. But unfortunately, this is something only our cats can enjoy.

What's better than Netflix? Watching our feline friends lounge in this retro TV cat house.

Made from recycled cardboard, your cat will love this sardine can cat scratcher.

Here's another cottagecore-worthy cat scratcher option to add to your cart.

Your cat can enjoy a little staycation in this vibrant Miami hotel cat house.

Pay homage to your childhood Gameboy with this retro cat scratcher.

We can't get enough of this adorable aquarium cat house, complete with two tiers and multiple entrances.

This black and white milk carton cat scratcher is the perfect blend of quirky and minimalist.

Give nothing but desert vibes with this cactus scratching post.

If you're decorating for Halloween already, this spooky candy shop cat scratcher is a must.

The holidays are right around the corner, and what better present to give your cats than a tower cat scratcher with a festive gift box design?