11 Adorable Indoor and Outdoor Dog Houses Both You and Your Pet Will Love

When your dog is out and about exploring the yard, dog houses provide a cozy little escape, whether it's to cool off from the summer sun or relax after a game of fetch. And nowadays, there are so many modern options that make the perfect addition to any home. From outdoor dog houses with porches to chic, indoor crate alternatives, we rounded up 11 of our favorite dog houses, below.

This indoor dog house is a chic alternative to metal crates and comes with a cozy tufted cushion.

Complete with a front porch, vinyl curtains, and a side window for better air circulation, this two-room dog house is spacious enough for larger pups.

This well-ventilated, modern dog and cat house comes with an acrylic door to let in all the sunlight, whether it's indoors or outdoors.

The Giantex dog house is not only waterproof but is also elevated to help prevent water from splashing inside.

The Tucker Murphy dog house not only comes with a hidden toy box and cubby, but it also has an anti-slip surface ramp so your four-legged friend can walk up and down the ramp with ease.

Designed for small dogs (and cats, too!), this two-story house comes with a fancy rooftop so your pet can sunbathe in style.

This option is perfect for pet owners looking for a storage-friendly dog house or crate. With soft, collapsible sides and a sturdy steel frame, it's a total space saver and is also travel-friendly.

This adorable cabin-style dog house has a weather resistant roof and spacious patio so your pup can lounge in the sun.

Pawesome's greenhouse-like dog house is made with see-through, plexiglass doors and comes with a comfy pillow.

PawHut's rattan dog house would make the perfect addition to any patio so you and your pup can relax outdoors in style.

This sleek wooden dog house is roomy enough for large dogs and has a removable roof for easy cleaning.