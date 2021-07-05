11 Adorable Indoor and Outdoor Dog Houses Both You and Your Pet Will Love

By Pauline Lacsamana July 5, 2021
When your dog is out and about exploring the yard, dog houses provide a cozy little escape, whether it's to cool off from the summer sun or relax after a game of fetch. And nowadays, there are so many modern options that make the perfect addition to any home. From outdoor dog houses with porches to chic, indoor crate alternatives, we rounded up 11 of our favorite dog houses, below.

1. WLO Wood Modern Indoor Dog House, starting at $189

This indoor dog house is a chic alternative to metal crates and comes with a cozy tufted cushion.

2. PawHut Wood Dog House with Porch, $399.99

Complete with a front porch, vinyl curtains, and a side window for better air circulation, this two-room dog house is spacious enough for larger pups.

3. Nice People Workshop Modern Dog and Cat House, starting at $299

This well-ventilated, modern dog and cat house comes with an acrylic door to let in all the sunlight, whether it's indoors or outdoors.

4. Giantex Plastic Elevated Dog House, starting at $89.99

The Giantex dog house is not only waterproof but is also elevated to help prevent water from splashing inside.

5. Tucker Murphy Furlow Light Walnut Wood Dog House, $259.99

The Tucker Murphy dog house not only comes with a hidden toy box and cubby, but it also has an anti-slip surface ramp so your four-legged friend can walk up and down the ramp with ease.

6. Merry Products Room with a View Wood Dog and Cat House, $117.84

Designed for small dogs (and cats, too!), this two-story house comes with a fancy rooftop so your pet can sunbathe in style.

7. Frisco Indoor and Outdoor Collapsible Dog House (Large), $79.99

This option is perfect for pet owners looking for a storage-friendly dog house or crate. With soft, collapsible sides and a sturdy steel frame, it's a total space saver and is also travel-friendly.

8. PawHut Wooden Cabin Outdoor Dog House with Porch, $269.99

This adorable cabin-style dog house has a weather resistant roof and spacious patio so your pup can lounge in the sun.

9. Pawesome Wood Indoor Dog House, starting at $180

Pawesome's greenhouse-like dog house is made with see-through, plexiglass doors and comes with a comfy pillow.

10. PawHut Rattan Dog House, $147.99

PawHut's rattan dog house would make the perfect addition to any patio so you and your pup can relax outdoors in style.

11. Coziwow Wooden Dog House, $158.99

This sleek wooden dog house is roomy enough for large dogs and has a removable roof for easy cleaning.

