This Genius Trick Will Make Your Pup Actually Want to Take Their Pills

If you're lucky enough to have a four-legged friend, you likely know the struggle of trying to give them a pill. And while the classic method is to hide it in your pup's food, it doesn't hurt to mix things up with other techniques. That's where veterinary nurse and TikTok user @vetnurseemma comes in.

In a recent TikTok video, @vetnurseemma demonstrates a brilliant hack for getting your dog to eat a pill. She pretends to accidentally drop the tablet, causing her adorable pup to swoop in and scoop it up. From there, she says, "Oh no!" and tries to get it back — which, of course, makes her dog hold onto the pill even more. In the end, the pup ends up eating the tablet. ​Gotcha!​

Considering dogs have a knack for wanting whatever their human wants, this is a pretty genius trick. It's also worth trying if your pup has a habit of trying to eat whatever you drop anyway. But of course, dogs are pretty smart, so they might catch on over time. You can try alternating this hack with other techniques, depending on your pup's personality and habits.

Besides, this method is 100% easier (and more amusing) than trying to force a pill into your dog's mouth. It might even work with breath freshener tablets, if your dog also isn't a fan of those.

Other ways to give your pups pills:

Need more ideas to give your dog medicine? Try these other tricks:

Since dogs tend to want whatever you're eating, you can pretend to eat the pill.

Hide the pill in your dog's food, or better yet, in a dog pill treat that's designed to hold tablets.

Coat the pill in peanut butter to conceal the taste.

Use a pill device, as suggested by the American Kennel Club.

Reward your dog after they successfully take the pill.

It might take some experimentation to determine what works best for your dog. When in doubt, ask your veterinarian for personalized tips and tricks.