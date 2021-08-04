We Can't Get Enough of These Cute Pet Food Bowls

Cute pets deserve cute bowls — simple as that. Whether you're coordinating the feeder with your house or your pet's personality, nourish your furry children in style.

From custom to portable, here are 10 of the most precious pet bowls around.

This bowl is as practical as it is adorable. The removable anti-skid silicone sleeve keeps the bowl in place. Plus, it serves as a lid for on-the-go wet or dry food.

Let's face it — we've all been there. Select one or both of these relatable handmade pet bowls.

Hiking with your pooch? This will be your pet's BFF for hydration on the go.

There are tons of customizable pet bowls, but very few with this many styles and color options.

Cats love drinking from moving water. This fountain will keep them hydrated, healthy, and zen.

Because humans aren't the only ones who get hangry.

This bowl is modern and chic. Its elevated nature allows your pet to snack at a more comfortable height. It's also dishwasher and microwave safe.

We all know pets are a little (or a lot) possessive over their food. This duo says it all.

This is just about the prettiest pet food bowl ever. This classic feeder will effortlessly mesh your pet's accessories with the rest of your home.

We're loving this sweet baby pink glaze, but you'll definitely want to check out all of PetShop's other colors and designs.