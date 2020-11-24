25 Gifts That Will Make You Dog's Best Friend

Sure, you have a lot of people you need to shop for this holiday season — but let's be honest. The most important recipient on your list isn't a human at all. For many of us, our pets are our little partners in crime and there's really never a bad time to go over-the-top when treating them to a present. From stylish beds to adorable plush toys, here are 25 of the best dog gifts to treat your furry companion.

Honestly, it's way more glamorous than a pet leash has any right to be. It also comes in pink, tortoise, and bamboo ... so the different bangle handles really can double as jewelry.

Treat your dog to a whole batch of all-natural goodies.

Carry waste bags in style with this floral dispenser.

These bowls are an Insta-fave, and with good reason. Not only do they look striking, but their non-slip silicone base makes for easy feeding and cleaning. Oh, and they're now able to be monogrammed with up to 26 characters and 10 emojis, just in case you need to maximize the cute factor.

You're not the only one who could use a little wellness after the year we've had. This collab with buzzy CBD beverage Recess is perfect for calming down stressed-out puppers.

Don't tell our waggy-tailed friends, but this bowl and mat set is actually designed for (shh) cats. We think the design is so enticing, though, that we might scoop it up for a small dog.

The prints are great, but we're partial to the easy-carry handle as the winning detail.

Want to give your pup a little variety in his meals? These new "meal toppers" from Max Bone feature yummy freeze-dried ingredients so you can mix things up.

Not all pet beds are created equal — and that's even more true when it comes to "nest beds." BackUpDesign's options are incredibly well-made, with removable covers, heavy-duty hardware, and soft down alternative inserts that are channel-sewn so the fluff doesn't migrate to one side.

This new game-meets-dog-bowl is a revolutionary way to feed and exercise your dog that provides an interactive distraction for over 30 minutes. Simply fill it up with dry food — it can hold up to 2 cups — and let your dog freely play with it while food is slowly distributed. Your pup will be entertained and fed, all while you finish up that important Zoom call.

This knotted, water-resistant dog bed can add a stunning pop of color to your home, all while being a cozy napping spot for your dog.

Give your dog a spa-like experience post-bath with a cozy terry cloth bath robe.

Perfect for a holiday Christmas card, there's never been a better time to buy matching flannels for you and your dog.

This sleek and minimalist dog crate will blend perfectly into any home, and it doubles as a stylish side table.

Stash your dog's favorite treats in this stylish Le Creuset jar that's finished with a colorful glaze and sports the brand's classic three-ring design in the shape of a dog bone.

Your dog will have a fetching time with this durable rubber ball, designed to be gentle on your pup's gums and teeth.

Pamper your pet with a luxe, two-toned fabric bed. Bonus points for its machine washable cover.

Make your way through December with this dog advent calendar filled with 24 days of all-natural, heart-shaped dog treats.

Here's a festive puppuccino your dog can enjoy without the extra Starbucks run.

For dogs that love going for a quick swim, this foldable inflatable is the perfect gift.

If your dog is your BFF, let the whole world know it with this colorful rainbow tie bandana.

Consider these handmade treats the pumpkin spice latte for dogs.

Inspired by a classic seltzer, this adorable plush dog toy (complete with a squeaker) is the perfect addition to your dog's toy collection.

Keep your furry friend nice and dry from rainy walks with this stylish and water-resistant coat.

This kit has all the essentials you need to walk and play with your dog, including rubber toys, a harness, poop bags, and more.