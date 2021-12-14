The Best Pet Cameras on Amazon to Keep an Eye on Your Furry Friends

All pet parents can agree that they've wondered at least once (if not multiple times a day) what their pets are doing while they're home alone. Thanks to pet cameras and monitors, you don't have to guess anymore. Pet cameras are perfect for checking in on your furry companions, whether you're away at work or they're stuck with a sitter during your week-long vacation. From options with interactive toys to treat dispensers, check out the best pet cameras on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

The Petcube Cam has all the basics of a solid pet camera and more. With 1080p HD video and night vision, you’ll always be able to check in on your pet no matter what time of the day. In addition to sound and motion alerts, this pet cam has a unique chat feature that lets you talk to veterinary professionals on the app if you see any pet behavior that’s out of the ordinary. Plus, it only takes one minute to set up.

Petcube Cam Pet Monitoring Camera

$39.99

You don't have to worry about what your pets are up to with the Petcube Cam. With HD video and 30-foot night vision, you'll always be able to keep an eye on your pets. But what makes this camera unique is its built-in vet chat feature that allows you to consult with a professional if you notice any strange pet behavior. On top of the chat, you can get sound and motion alerts and have the entire system set up within 60 seconds.

Best Budget

This compact camera may be tiny, but it packs a punch when it comes to its features and price. The Blink Mini is an Alexa-enabled, plug-in smart security camera with 1080p HD video that can be used to keep your home and your pets safe. Along with night vision and motion detection alerts, the camera has a two-way audio feature so you can pop in to say hello to your pets if they look extra lonely without you.

Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$19.99

Monitor your home and your pets with the Blink Mini, an indoor smart security camera that's less than $20. This plug-in security camera offers motion alerts and night vision, and has a two-way audio feature so you can verbally check in on your pet, too.

Best With Treat Dispenser

Notice your pet is being extra good while you’re away? Give them a little treat with the Furbo pet camera. Using the brand’s app, you can toss your pet a treat with ease all while keeping an eye on them with livestream video. But that’s not all — the Furbo pet cam also has two-way audio and sound alerts that let you know when your dog is barking. Although Furbo is designed for dogs, it’s a great pet cam for cats, too.

Furbo Dog Camera

$167.00+

Giving your pet a treat has never been easier than with the Furbo pet camera. Fill the device with your pet's favorite treat and let it launch through the Furbo app. With Livestream video and a 160-degree wide-angle lens, you can watch your pet live its life and enjoy a snack now and then. It also has two-way audio and has a barking alert that sends push notifications to your smartphone. It's technically designed for dogs, but can totally be used for cats, too.

Best for Cats

Keep your cats entertained while you’re not home with the Petcube Play 2 Pet Camera. Complete with a pet safe toy laser, you can control the laser with the app or set it to autoplay. The camera also boasts other amazing features, including a built-in Alexa assistant, two-way audio, 1080p HD video with night vision, and a 160-degree wide angle lens.

Petcube Play 2 Pet Camera With Laser Toy

$199.00

Stay connected with your pet 24/7 with the wireless Petcube Play 2 Pet Camera. It has two-way audio so you can hear and talk to your pet, a built-in Alexa assistant, 1080p HD video, and night vision. This pick is especially great for cat owners since it has a pet-safe laser toy that can be controlled on your phone or set to autoplay whenever your cat takes a break from napping or using their favorite cat scratcher.

Best Interactive

Play a fun game of hide and seek or follow your pets around the house with this pet cam that can be controlled and manually driven with an app. You can also interact with your pet using its treat tossing feature and pet safe laser. With ten hours of battery life, you can monitor your pet with HD video, night vision, and two-way audio.

Linksus Smart Pet Camera

$169.98

Take your pet monitoring on the go with this smart pet camera that allows you to manually drive it throughout your home through an app. With a battery life of 10 hours for continuous use, this option has 1080p HD video with a wide-angle view and night vision, along with a laser toy, treat-tossing feature, and two-way audio.

