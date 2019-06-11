15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That'll Arrive by Saturday (Thank You, Amazon Prime)

By Katie Maguire Updated  June 15, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Let's make a pact: We will start buying our Father's Day gifts at the same time we buy our Mother's Day gifts, okay? Each year we tell ourselves we won't forget, here we are, mere days away and no gifts to send. Luckily, Amazon Prime is once again here to save the day. Whether your father figure is a coffee fiend, grilling master, or music savant, here are 15 gifts guaranteed to arrive by Saturday (for Prime members) that they'll never know you ordered at the last minute.

Advertisement

1. Miracle-Gro Twelve Indoor Growing System, $194.02

2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker, $249

3. Wink Science Flask Salt and Pepper Shakers, $14.99

4. IndiaBigShop Wooden Eyeglass Holder, $6.99

5. Yeti Rambler Bottle, $39.98

6. Cuisinart COS-118 Vertical 18" Charcoal Smoker, $174.99

7. WEMAX Dice Smart Portable Projector, $699.99

Advertisement

8. SunnyLife Lucite Jumbling Tower, $140

9. Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira, $31.99

10. Wallaroo Premium Leather Phone Card Holder, $13.95

11. Rocketbook Everlast Executive and Mini Wirebound Notebook, $45.48

12. iOttie iON Wireless Fast Charging Stand, $39.95

13. TUO Kitchen Chef's Knife, $27.95

Advertisement

14. UMAID Natural Himalayan Salt Block Cooking Plate, $39.99

15. BakerStone Pizza Oven, $149.99

Advertisement

Katie Maguire

Katie Maguire

Katie is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers shopping trends, deals, and product reviews for Hunker. She's written for PureWow, Food Network, and Well+Good. When not online shopping, you can find her collecting vintage glassware or rewatching Nancy Meyers' movies for design inspo.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy