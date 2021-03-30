5 Phone Stands on Amazon That Will Up Your FaceTime, Zoom, and Charging Game

Between Zoom meetings and family FaceTimes, we spend an unfathomable number of hours holding up our screens — it's about time we switch things up. Phone stands make virtual interactions infinitely easier and much more enjoyable. They elevate and position the camera for optimal viewing and allow you to talk hands-free. And if you want to watch YouTube or if you're bold enough to shoot a TikTok video, they're great for that, too. So without further ado, here are the best phone stands on Amazon for all your technological needs.

Most Simplistic

With its sturdy aluminum alloy construction, the best-selling Lamicall phone stand holds your device at an ergonomic angle, while rubber cushions prevent sliding and scratching. Plus, there's a convenient hole for your charging cord. Its simple construction still totally gets the job done.

Most Compact

Talk about versatility! This ultra-affordable pick works for phones and small tablets, in both portrait and landscape modes. Even better? It's portable! Fold it up and it'll fit in your pocket.

Most Flexible

Attach this nifty device to your desk, bed frame, or table with an anti-slip silicone-padded clip. The telescopic arm rotates 360-degrees, so you can truly position your phone at any angle, height, and distance that you please.

Most Versatile

Lisen's stand is compatible with the widest variety of devices — from nearly every cell phone to small tablets. Both height and angle are also adjustable. The weighted, anti-slip base ensures that your devices are completely supported, and the soft silicone pad protects against slipping and scratching.

Best Two-in-One

If a fancier operation is what you're after, this UBeesize ring light tripod will do the trick. The tripod can become short enough to stand on a tabletop and tall enough to capture your standing height, while the ring light features three tones — warm, cool, and daylight — and 10 brightness levels.