5 Phone Stands on Amazon That Will Up Your FaceTime, Zoom, and Charging Game

By Erin Lassner Updated February 10, 2022
Between Zoom meetings and family FaceTimes, we spend an unfathomable number of hours holding up our screens — it's about time we switch things up. Phone stands make virtual interactions infinitely easier and much more enjoyable. They elevate and position the camera for optimal viewing and allow you to talk hands-free. And if you want to watch YouTube or if you're bold enough to shoot a TikTok video, they're great for that, too. So without further ado, here are the best phone stands on Amazon for all your technological needs.

Most Simplistic

Looking for a simple fix? This popular, super inexpensive Lamicall stand has no bells or whistles, but it gets the job done expertly. It's stable, slip resistant, and compatible with a wide variety of phone models.

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand

$8.49

With its sturdy aluminum alloy construction, the best-selling Lamicall phone stand holds your device at an ergonomic angle, while rubber cushions prevent sliding and scratching. Plus, there's a convenient hole for your charging cord. Its simple construction still totally gets the job done.

Most Compact

For angle adjustment capabilities, this UGREEN stand has you covered. From 15 to 100 degrees, you can alter the angle to suit your preferences. It's compatible with phones and small tablets, is portable and lightweight, and comes in both black and white.

UGREEN Cell Phone Stand

$8.99

Talk about versatility! This ultra-affordable pick works for phones and small tablets, in both portrait and landscape modes. Even better? It's portable! Fold it up and it'll fit in your pocket.

Most Flexible

Flexibility is the name of the game with this SAIJI gooseneck holder. Customize the angle, height, and distance of your phone or tablet. Plus, the device can be clipped to either your bed or desk.

SAIJI Gooseneck Phone Holder

$19.99

Attach this nifty device to your desk, bed frame, or table with an anti-slip silicone-padded clip. The telescopic arm rotates 360-degrees, so you can truly position your phone at any angle, height, and distance that you please.

Most Versatile

This customizable device holder adapts to all phones and small tablets less than 10 inches. Plus, choose from a variety of vibrant and muted colors — from flamingo pink to deep green. The product is incredibly sturdy and has an innovative storage base to hold headphones, change, and the like.

Lisen Phone and Tablet Stand

$11.04

Lisen's stand is compatible with the widest variety of devices — from nearly every cell phone to small tablets. Both height and angle are also adjustable. The weighted, anti-slip base ensures that your devices are completely supported, and the soft silicone pad protects against slipping and scratching.

Best Two-in-One

With 30 color and brightness settings, you'll create your own little at-home studio in no time. Whether you love vlogging or simply wish to add better lighting to your Zoom calls, this two-in-one device will check all the boxes.

UBeesize Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand and Phone Holder

$35.99

If a fancier operation is what you're after, this UBeesize ring light tripod will do the trick. The tripod can become short enough to stand on a tabletop and tall enough to capture your standing height, while the ring light features three tones — warm, cool, and daylight — and 10 brightness levels.

