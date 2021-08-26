11 Chic Wireless Chargers to Power Up Your Smartphone

Gone are the days of digging through wires to charge your gadgets. With wireless chargers, you can downsize all the cables and power up your essentials on a single device. However, we'd be lying if we said these convenient pieces of tech tend to blend seamlessly with our home decor. In fact, sometimes they can be total eyesores. But we did the tough work for you. Here are the most aesthetically pleasing options compatible with iPhones and Androids that you'll want to put on display rather than tuck away in a corner. From stations to pads to stands, check out 11 undeniably chic wireless chargers, below.

Courant's Catch:3 is a single-device, Qi-certified wireless charger complete with an accessory tray so you can keep your keys, sunglasses, and other essentials close by. There are two different models offered: The Catch:3 Essentials, which comes in three Belgian linen hues, and the Catch:3 Classics, sold in four Italian-sourced leather colorways.

Charge your phone with this sleek rose-colored charging dock. This option is compatible with cases up to 3 millimeters thick and would make the perfect addition to your desk.

Want to charge and sanitize your phone? Look no further. This sleek option by PhoneSoap kills 99.99% of bacteria with UV-C bulbs, and can power up your phone with Qi tech.

Nomad's charging station blends technology and modern design with padded leather and real walnut wood. With this hub, you can charge up to two phones sans wires and two more with USB-A and USB-C PD ports.

Made from natural stone and designed in Italy, this wireless charger is a total eye-catcher. This charger comes in seven stunning designs and is compatible with select wireless headphones, too.

Turn practically any surface into a charger, whether it's a midcentury modern bedside table or home office desk. This discrete below-the-table charger works with surfaces up to 1.18 inches thick and charges quickly with Qi-compatible devices.

Conveniently charge up to three devices — including Qi-compatible smartphones, Apple Watches, and AirPod Pros — on this Satechi charging pad.

This luxe leather option can charge two devices wirelessly. Plus, Courant offers monogramming for its sleek tech accessories.

Charge your phone in a flash with this simple and affordable wireless charging stand.

Add a pop of color to your home with this vintage-inspired Native Union charger and tray, made with Italian leather and topped with gold accents.

Swap out your average alarm clock with this wooden option that doubles as a wireless phone charger.