31 Brilliant Gifts for the Dad Who Swears He Doesn’t Want Anything

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Dads are notoriously tough to shop for. But we can't be the only ones who find year after year that the broad category buckets for dad gifts are somewhat ... uninspired. Sure, maybe the clichés are clichés for a reason, but dads are people too! So, doing our best to avoid the well-worn platitudes (daditudes?) of holiday giving, we've rounded up several suitable options for ticking off the toughest giftee on your holiday shopping list. Read on to see some of our favorite picks for real-life, three-dimensional dads.

This unique and somewhat quirky gift is sure to delight. Year after year, this mail subscription is an Uncommon Goods best-seller.

This personalized toiletry bag only gets better with age. The wax-coated canvas and embroidered monogram provide an old-school look.

A project and a drink? Sold. Let him brew his own batch with this interactive holiday gift that's sure to please him and the whole family.

The first hold-it-in-your-hand IRL tome from beloved podcast ​​"99% Invisible​," this book is sure to be a hit with "Podcast Dads." But its block-by-block citywide appeal also makes it a shoo-in for "Bike Dads" and "Architecture Dads." And because of host/author Roman Mars' humor and habits, we're relatively certain it'll also be a perfect gift for "Pun Dads" and "Did-You-Know Dads" (which, let's face it, is 99% of dads).

Let them practice their pool game wherever they so please. Bonus: This mini set will make the ideal holiday game for the whole fam.

Whether he's a camping enthusiast or just likes to spend as much time in the backyard as possible, BioLite's unique "smokeless" design really puts more enjoyment back into gathering around the fire pit. A portable campfire that can cook your meals and charge your gear at the same time, BioLite's innovative technology allows you to leave the gas canisters behind and unlock the potential of the sticks and twigs around you.

Here's the perfect pick if dad prefers appreciating nature ... from indoors. Choose from six packs of three memo pads, each with cover art depicting a different U.S. national park. They're as good-looking and unique as they are practical.

Rolling pin technology has not instrumentally changed since, oh, say the 9th century. But this one, with its sleek look and innovative measuring system, certainly ​‌feels‌​ more modern than the rest.

He's come a long way since those college "magic brownies" — and so has the tech. A new class of kitchen must-haves, the LEVO II is a countertop "decarbonizer" (read: infuser) that'll let dad make cannabis gummies, cannabutter baked goods, and pretty much anything else he can scheme up. (Yes, his friends will be jealous.)

This Nespresso best-seller features revolutionary Centrifusion technology that adjusts the brewing parameters without changing settings, letting you make the perfect cup of espresso or coffee with the push of a button.

Real coffee snobs know that it's all about the grind. If your dad is familiar with Fellow's products — like the gooseneck kettle that's primo for pour-overs — he'll no doubt appreciate their debut grinder too. The ultra-sleek matte black exterior has one button ("grind"), one dial for fine-tuning coarseness, and a magnetic catch cup that snaps into place with a delightful click. The whole apparatus is a serious step up for home grinding ... and one that'll look great on his countertop too.

You might not be able to track down a bottle of legendary Pappy Van Winkle for your old man in time for Father's Day, but you can still give him a taste of the good stuff with this Louisville, Kentucky-roasted coffee aged in old Pappy barrels.

If dad's big on optimizing his shut-eye, he'll love the latest in Manta Sleep's lineup. A high-tech upgrade on one of daily life's most low-tech items, the sleep mask promises a total 100% blackout with a design made from breathable, washable fabric to keep things clean and cool. It's also a great gift for new parents, but really, is there any age where dads don't need a little more sleep?

Dad will never lose track of his belongings with this customizable leather duo. It's also an amazing value for your money.

When all he wants for Christmas is a little relaxation, this full Hypervolt kit offers five attachments for the nearly silent percussion massage device. Unwind and ease pain at any hour of the day.

A year-long MasterClass membership is a gift that keeps on giving. Your loved ones can learn something new from experts in food, design, wellness, and more.

Treat dad to something extra special with this turntable that looks just as good as it sounds. Select from a black, white, or walnut finish.

If dad is more of a social music listener, gift him this portable Bluetooth speaker with 4.8/5 stars and over 10,000 reviews on Amazon.

A true piece of art, this Yamaha guitar is the perfect instrument for dad to practice to his heart's desire. No matter how much you love listening to him jam out, silence thanks to a headphone hookup can be pretty darn nice sometimes.

Courant has made its (very clever) name the go-to in stylish wireless charging, and the largest charger in its arsenal is kind of genius. It combines the signature wireless pad with a sort of valet tray, ideal for holding glasses, wallets, spare change, and anything he might pull out of his pockets. We're particularly enamored with this rich saddle leather edition, which is made through partnerships with tanneries in Verona, Italy. The natural character of the leather will only improve with everyday use, so it's a gift that'll just get better with age — like dad.

Keep their can just as chill as Sunday night football. Simply place it in the freezer and keep that baby cold for hours.

What proud dog dad wouldn't want to have a full puppy travel kit for all their little excursions?

Customize everything on this mug down to dad's facial hair.

Keep dad busy for hours on end with this indoor/outdoor putting green.

The one thing dads love more than grilling is being called the "grill master."

Four games in one for four times the fun. Plus, dad will want to display this stunning box set on the coffee table year-round.

Next season will be here before he knows it — so get a jump on an enviable lawn with this clever kit from Sunday. The service uses Google Maps to get a read on your lawn's current status (and geographical particularities) and then cross-references that data with the results of the soil test included in your first kit. The result? A prescription just for your (or your dad's) lawn, delivered in three seasonal shipments. Simply attach a garden hose to the nutrient packs and spray all day.

This rich, warm, woody fragrance will be burning all winter long. Plus, it'll make the perfect desk accessory.

If your dad is dipping his toes into going low waste, a compost caddy is essential — but they're not all created equal. Simplehuman's version magnets onto any of its trash cans for an unobtrusive foray into composting.​

Store his tools in quality and style with this classic design from Carhartt. The internal metal frame gives the bag its structure, and the triple needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, and YKK zippers ensure a very long life span.

Incorporate ​​‌Star Wars‌​​ into your decor with this stunning coffee table book that documents the making of the original trilogy with anecdotes from George Lucas, script pages, on-set photography, and more.