The 29 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for the Truly Obsessed

By Katie Maguire November 10, 2021
For a true ​​Star Wars​​ fan, no amount of themed memorabilia is too much. Of course, such an enthusiast would already own plenty of branded t-shirts and hats, but surely their collection is lacking an R2-D2 Instant Pot and a Master Yoda Swarovski Crystal. If this describes someone you know and love, we're here to help you shop this holiday season. Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, these gifts will undoubtedly impress and excite the ​​Star Wars​​-obsessed person in your life. And if you're the franchise aficionado yourself, consider this your ultimate wishlist.

1. The Wine Savant Stormtrooper Bottle Decanter, $54.95

We heard whiskey is best when decanted in a stormtrooper's helmet (don't fact-check us).

2. Corkcicle x Star Wars, $34.95

Choose from 10 different designs and even more shapes and sizes of this gorgeously fun collab between Corkcicle and ​Star Wars​.

3. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Dads Dark Side Kitchen Linens Bundle, $84.95

For the Jedi foodie, get them an on-theme apron, oven meet, or dish towel — or get the whole bundle and make them the happiest person in the galaxy.

4. Star Wars BB-8 Playmate Mini 4 Qt Cooler, $29.99

Keep beverages cold and the Force strong with this portable Igloo Playmate cooler. Decked out in black, it honors the ultimate villain.

5. Sobel Westex Jedi Bedding Collection (Queen), $279

Since this bedding is so subtle, you can surprise your Star Wars-loving partner or friend with a gift that won't totally interrupt the rest of the room's aesthetic.

6. Pyramid America Star Wars Yoda Coir Doormat, $34.99

Usher in house guests Yoda-style with this bristled jute doormat that features the Jedi Master's signature speech pattern.

7. Concepcion Studios Star Wars Inspired Posters, $75

These prints are just midcentury modern enough to look chic above a bar car without fully revealing your inner fanboy (or fangirl).

8. Stance Star Wars 3D Crew Socks (pack of 3), $45

With this set of festive socks, you can outfit your feet based on your mood. Some days call for Ewoks, while others require Chewbacca.

9. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Star Wars Instant Camera, $79.95

Capture memories instantly with this retro film camera that's decorated in classic ​​Star Wars​​ colors and imagery.

10. Instant Pot Star Wars Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $99.95

Beloved droid R2-D2 can settle in your kitchen and cook hearty stews with this multi-function Instant Pot.

11. Star Wars Stainless-Steel Boxed Cookie Cutter 22-Piece Set, $34.99

Baking sweets is so much more fun with these dishwasher-safe, BPA-free cookie cutters modeled after C-3PO, Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and Jedi Master Yoda.

12. The Star Wars Archives​​ by Paul Duncan, $200

Incorporate ​​Star Wars​​ into your decor with this stunning coffee table book that documents the making of the original trilogy with anecdotes from George Lucas, script pages, on-set photography, and more.

13. Cable Guys Darth Vader Device Holder, $24.95

For a lightsaber-wielding fighter, Darth Vader is surprisingly good at holding devices. This little figurine can carry your phone or game controller for hours.

14. Williams Sonoma Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker, $99.95

Thanks to this R2-D2 popcorn maker, you'll never need to watch a ​​Star Wars​​ movie without a freshly popped snack.

15. Urban Outfitters Star Wars C-3PO Talking Light Clapper, $34.95

Activated by a clap, this chatty C-3PO plug-in accessory turns on the lights and talks to you.

16. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Flexible Spatulas (set of 4), $64.95

Thin, heat-resistant nylon heads and polished stainless-steel handles make up these adorable ​​Star Wars​​ spatulas that offer excellent control when turning, lifting, and flipping.

17. Swarovski Star Wars Master Yoda Crystal, $239

Ideal for a desk or mantel that could use some extra sparkle, this Master Yoda Swarovski crystal is masterfully crafted with 291 facets and plenty of wisdom.

18. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, $49.95

While the novelty of Millennium Falcon-shaped waffles is compelling, the best part is the number of deep wells that capture melted butter and syrup for extra delicious bites.

19. Pyrex Star Wars Storage Containers (set of 8), $40

Sustainable food storage goes intergalactic with these playful Pyrex containers made of durable tempered glass and colorful plastic lids.

20. Star Wars R2D2 36 oz. Legacy Growler, $29.99

Whether you're sipping morning coffee or evening brew, this sleek, stainless steel growler provides expert insulation and a legendary R2-D2 design.

21. W&P Star Wars Rolling Pin, $19.83

Rolling out dough is far easier than defeating the Galactic Empire with this screen-printed silicone pin.

22. Disney The Child Baby Yoda AirPods Case, $20

The cutest thing to happen to Star Wars since BB-8, this AirPods case is shaped like ​The Mandalorian​'s Baby Yoda so you can hang with the kid while you rock out.

23. Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars 'May the Force be with You' Pillow, $19.50

It's never too early to get 'em started.

24. Urban Outfitters Baby Yoda Chia Pet, $26

If your favorite ​​Star Wars​​ fanatic has a green thumb, consider this terra cotta Yoda Chia Pet as the perfect present.

25. Star Wars Darth Vader Empire Toaster, $39.99

This striking Darth Vader toaster magnificently browns bread with the iconic villain for a battle-filled breakfast.

26. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, $39.99

Countdown to Christmas with this LEGO ​​Star Wars​​ advent calendar that includes 335 pieces of buildable figures, starships, and more.

27. Williams Sonoma Star Wars The Child Ice Molds (set of 2), $21.95

Your cocktail can be a nod to the galaxy with this silicone ice mold that yields a large, detailed cube that resembles Baby Yoda.

28. Urban Outfitters Bitty Boomers Yoda Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $20

Though it appears cute and little, this compact Baby Yoda speaker projects enough sound to fill an entire room.

29. Society6 Curious Child Mini Art Print by Berlin Michelle, $15

This is the one thing their at-home desk is missing.

Katie Maguire

