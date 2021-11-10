The 29 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for the Truly Obsessed

For a true ​​Star Wars​​ fan, no amount of themed memorabilia is too much. Of course, such an enthusiast would already own plenty of branded t-shirts and hats, but surely their collection is lacking an R2-D2 Instant Pot and a Master Yoda Swarovski Crystal. If this describes someone you know and love, we're here to help you shop this holiday season. Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, these gifts will undoubtedly impress and excite the ​​Star Wars​​-obsessed person in your life. And if you're the franchise aficionado yourself, consider this your ultimate wishlist.

We heard whiskey is best when decanted in a stormtrooper's helmet (don't fact-check us).

Choose from 10 different designs and even more shapes and sizes of this gorgeously fun collab between Corkcicle and ​Star Wars​.

For the Jedi foodie, get them an on-theme apron, oven meet, or dish towel — or get the whole bundle and make them the happiest person in the galaxy.

Keep beverages cold and the Force strong with this portable Igloo Playmate cooler. Decked out in black, it honors the ultimate villain.

Since this bedding is so subtle, you can surprise your Star Wars-loving partner or friend with a gift that won't totally interrupt the rest of the room's aesthetic.

Usher in house guests Yoda-style with this bristled jute doormat that features the Jedi Master's signature speech pattern.

These prints are just midcentury modern enough to look chic above a bar car without fully revealing your inner fanboy (or fangirl).

With this set of festive socks, you can outfit your feet based on your mood. Some days call for Ewoks, while others require Chewbacca.

Capture memories instantly with this retro film camera that's decorated in classic ​​Star Wars​​ colors and imagery.

Beloved droid R2-D2 can settle in your kitchen and cook hearty stews with this multi-function Instant Pot.

Baking sweets is so much more fun with these dishwasher-safe, BPA-free cookie cutters modeled after C-3PO, Darth Vader, a stormtrooper, and Jedi Master Yoda.

Incorporate ​​Star Wars​​ into your decor with this stunning coffee table book that documents the making of the original trilogy with anecdotes from George Lucas, script pages, on-set photography, and more.

For a lightsaber-wielding fighter, Darth Vader is surprisingly good at holding devices. This little figurine can carry your phone or game controller for hours.

Thanks to this R2-D2 popcorn maker, you'll never need to watch a ​​Star Wars​​ movie without a freshly popped snack.

Activated by a clap, this chatty C-3PO plug-in accessory turns on the lights and talks to you.

Thin, heat-resistant nylon heads and polished stainless-steel handles make up these adorable ​​Star Wars​​ spatulas that offer excellent control when turning, lifting, and flipping.

Ideal for a desk or mantel that could use some extra sparkle, this Master Yoda Swarovski crystal is masterfully crafted with 291 facets and plenty of wisdom.

While the novelty of Millennium Falcon-shaped waffles is compelling, the best part is the number of deep wells that capture melted butter and syrup for extra delicious bites.

Sustainable food storage goes intergalactic with these playful Pyrex containers made of durable tempered glass and colorful plastic lids.

Whether you're sipping morning coffee or evening brew, this sleek, stainless steel growler provides expert insulation and a legendary R2-D2 design.

Rolling out dough is far easier than defeating the Galactic Empire with this screen-printed silicone pin.

The cutest thing to happen to Star Wars since BB-8, this AirPods case is shaped like ​The Mandalorian​'s Baby Yoda so you can hang with the kid while you rock out.

It's never too early to get 'em started.

If your favorite ​​Star Wars​​ fanatic has a green thumb, consider this terra cotta Yoda Chia Pet as the perfect present.

This striking Darth Vader toaster magnificently browns bread with the iconic villain for a battle-filled breakfast.

Countdown to Christmas with this LEGO ​​Star Wars​​ advent calendar that includes 335 pieces of buildable figures, starships, and more.

Your cocktail can be a nod to the galaxy with this silicone ice mold that yields a large, detailed cube that resembles Baby Yoda.

Though it appears cute and little, this compact Baby Yoda speaker projects enough sound to fill an entire room.

This is the one thing their at-home desk is missing.