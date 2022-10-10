Amazon's New Gift Guides Will Make Holiday Shopping a Breeze

By Pauline Lacsamana October 10, 2022
It may only be October, but the holidays will be here before we know it and there's never been a better time to start searching for the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Luckily, Amazon's spearheading the holiday shopping season not only with the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale but also a new batch of gift guides for every person on your list. From kitchen and home prep to must-have toys and all-time customer favorites, we rounded up our top picks that we're eyeing for the holidays.

Pro tip: While there's no guarantee that any of these will be on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale, we recommend putting your wishlists together ahead of time, just in case. You never know what discounts you might come across over the next few weeks.

1. YIRUIO Checkerboard Throw Blanket, $59.99

2. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi With Milk Frother, $219.99

3. Godinger Cheese Board and Knife Set, $24.95

4. Goodful Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $149.99

5. VIVITEST Aromatherapy Diffuser, $52.99

6. Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket, $95

7. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $348

8. Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender, $99.99

9. JoyJolt Claire 11.4oz White Wine Glasses (set of 2), $39.95

10. Keenstone Toaster 2-Slice Stainless Steel Retro Toaster, $40.99

11. Kindle Paperwhite, $139.99

12. REDLIRO Under Desk Treadmill, $469.99

13. Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud, and Sandalwood Luxury Candle (9-Ounce), $19.95

14. Happy Koala Boucle Knot Ball Pillow, $34.99

15. Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With Flex Edge Beater, $379.99

