The 16 Best Early Deals You Need to Shop From Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

If you thought Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale was good, just wait until you see all the deals in store for Cyber Week. Today, Amazon announced that its Black Friday sale will officially take place on Thursday, November 24 and it's going to be filled with all sorts of amazing holiday finds. From the best deals to expect to early deals you can shop now, here's everything you need to know about Amazon's 2022 Black Friday sale.
When is the Amazon Black Friday Sale 2022?
Amazon's Black Friday sale will start on Thursday, November 24 at 12:01 a.m. PST and run for 48 hours with surprise deals dropping every 30 minutes.
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals to Expect in 2022
Thankfully, Amazon also shared all the discounts you can get once the Black Friday sale is live. Check out our top picks below and start adding to your wishlists ASAP.
- Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines
- Save up to 30% on select toys, including Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf
- Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware
- Save on select kitchen products, including Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix
- Save on living room furniture, mattresses, and beds from Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, ZINUS, and more
The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals in 2022
Not only did Amazon announce the sale dates, but there are also plenty of early Black Friday deals to shop now.