The Best Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals

By Pauline Lacsamana October 11, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

The Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to stock up on everything from household essentials to deeply discounted holiday gifts. And if there's one product that can cover both, it's robot vacuums. Whether you need one for your own home or want a housewarming gift that people will actually use, there's never been a better time than now to buy one. With massive deals on highly rated picks from bestselling brands, these are the best robot vacuum deals you can score during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals

1. iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum, $349.99 $179.99

See More Photos

2. Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $359.99 $199.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

3. Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $229.99 $149.99

See More Photos

4. ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo With Self-Empty and Auto-Clean Station, $1,549.99 $1,044.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

5. yeedi mop Station pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, $799.99 $559.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

6. eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $549.99 $379.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

7. Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $599.99 $399.99

Advertisement

See More Photos

8. iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Robot Vacuum With Alexa Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $689.98 $399.99

See More Photos
casper mattress in bedroom
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here! These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now
by Erin Lassner
bed with white bedding
The Biggest Sales Rivaling Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
by Erin Lassner
revolution toaster in kitchen with food
If You're Going to Buy a Kitchen Appliance During Prime Early Access Sale, Make it One of These
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy