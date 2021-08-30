The Best Robot Vacuums on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana August 30, 2021
Household chores can be a pain, but luckily for us, there are handy appliances and devices to make life a little easier. Enter the robot vacuum cleaner. Robotic vacuums are total game changers and can help you cut down floor cleaning time while you crack down on your to-do list. And with how high-tech they can be, you can set it and forget it with convenient floor mapping and remote control access directly on your phone. From two-in-one robot vacuums and mops to app and voice controlled devices, check out the best robot vacuums you can find on Amazon, below.

Best Budget

The Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a slim and simple robot vacuum with everything you need to simplify your cleaning schedule. It has a 1300 Pa suction, that’s strong enough to handle medium-pile carpets, but quiet enough not to disrupt the whole household. This self-charging robot vacuum uses BoostIQ technology to automatically increase suction power when needed, uses an infrared-sensor to avoid bumping into objects, and has drop-sensing tech to prevent any falls.

The Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a slim and simple robot vacuum with everything you need to simplify your cleaning schedule. This option doesn't require wi-fi and is controlled with an easy-to-use remote, but that doesn't mean it's any less efficient. The robot vacuum is equipped to clean hard floors and medium-pile carpets with a quiet, but strong suction power.

Best for Pet Hair

The iRobot Roomba i7 works wonders in homes with pets. With dual multi-surface rubber brushes and a filter that traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens, you can clean your home in a breeze. Whether you control it with an app or with a smart device like Alexa, the iRobot Roomba i7 will use its Smart Mapping tech to learn the ins and outs of your home and 1800 Pa suction to keep pet hair and dust at bay. Plus, the vacuum is compatible with a self-emptying Clean Base that’ll make vacuuming that much easier.

Have pets? No problem. The iRobot Roomba i7 works wonders in homes with pets using dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair and a filter that traps cat and dog dander allergens. You can control the vacuum with an app or with Amazon Alexa and sit back while the Smart Mapping does its thing to learn the ins and outs of your home for the most efficient clean.

Best with Camera

The Roborock S6 MaxV is a two-in-one robot vacuum and mop with a powerful 2500 Pa suction that features handy dual cameras, giving “smart home” a whole new meaning. Not only do the cameras help with ReactiveAI obstacle recognition, but they can also be used to check in on your home while the robot vacuum cleans. Using LiDAR navigation, the Roborock S6 MaxV accurately maps out your house, so you can create custom cleaning schedules, no-mop zones, and more.

The Roborock S6 MaxV is a hybrid robot vacuum cleaner and mop that takes the term "smart home" to a whole new level. The vacuum uses ReactiveAI obstacle recognition to avoid unintentionally vacuuming everyday objects and uses LiDAR navigation to accurately map out your home for more efficient and customizable cleaning, including the option to create no-go zones and invisible barriers. Best of all, the Roborock S6 MaxV has two cameras that not only help it avoid obstacles but also allow you to view your vacuum's progress, whether you want to see where it's at in your home or check in on your pets.

Best Battery Life

With a long battery life and runtime of three hours, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 is ideal for larger homes and spaces. Using laser navigation, the vacuum can accurately scope out your home with a solid 1500 Pa suction. Plus, the vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Large homes and spaces require a robot vacuum with a long battery life, which is where the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 comes in. With a runtime of three hours and laser navigation smart mapping, this robot vacuum and mop can clean tons of space before its next recharge. To add to its long list of features, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 can be used with an app or voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Best with Mop

The two-in-one Roborock S7 features a hefty 2500 Pa suction and sonic mopping technology for an efficient clean throughout your home. With sonic vibrations, the vacuum can scrub at up to 3,000 cycles per minute to efficiently remove dry stains. But that’s not all. The vacuum works well on hard floors and carpets and has a long runtime of 180 minutes.

The Roborock S7 is a hybrid device with not only a powerful vacuum but also a high-tech mop. With sonic mopping, the Roborock S7 scrubs at 3,000 cycles per minute to rid your floors of dry stains. Using "LiDAR navigation with adaptive route algorithms," this vacuum creates the optimal route for the fastest cleaning. It's also self-emptying when paired with a compatible dock.

Best Overall

The iRobot Roomba 694 combines affordability and high-tech features that make it a great choice for anyone looking to buy a robot vacuum. You can schedule your next cleaning session and control it with an app or through Google Assistant or Alexa. This vacuum can also take on carpets, hardwood floors, and pet hair with its three-stage cleaning system and an edge-sweeping brush.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is on par with many other top-rated robot vacuum cleaners, but is only a fraction of the price. This vacuum works well on pet hair, carpets, and hardwood floors, and has smart home capabilities, including scheduled cleanings and control through an app or your voice. Plus, it's self-charging.

